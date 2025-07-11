“Did I hear correctly?” - Former India coach’s massive statement on Ben Stokes after Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was taken aback as England captain Ben Stokes opted to bat first on Day 1 of the third Test at Lord's. He won the toss for the third consecutive time in the series, but made a different decision this time around.

The former all-rounder reckoned that the weather and pitch conditions could have played a part, and claimed it to be the right choice.

"It took me aback. I said what have you decided, he says we'll bat. There was a pause. I said what? Did I hear correctly? Against the grain, England like to chase normally. But I think its the weather, the wear and tear. He knows how much the rough can come into play, the Indian spinners, the problems they posed in the last game at Edgbaston, so I think the right decision by England, specially after what happened at Birmingham, to bat first," he said on Sky Sports. (1:32)

The England captain further struggled with a groin injury while batting on the opening day. The hosts would want Stokes to be alright, as they will need him with the ball later on.

"Luckily, in the context of the series, there's a gap of about nine days between this Test match and the next. England need Ben Stokes the bowler. Ben Stokes for himself needs Ben Stokes the bowler, to get actually involved in the Test match than captain the side. All eyes will be on him the way he pulls up," Shastri added. (0:50)

The left-hander is unbeaten on 39 off 102, and India will look to get him out soon on Day 2.

Important for India to push Jofra Archer, says Kumar Sangakkara

In the same conversation, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara spoke about the importance of India pushing England pacer Jofra Archer, as Stokes may not bowl. The 30-year-old is making his comeback to Test cricket after a four-year gap.

"The key here is, if India can get push him (Archer) back into the second and third spell with Stokes gone, and also take on the spinners proactively so the fast bowlers do not get much of a rest and have to come back, that will be an interesting tussle between the two sides. Don't discount Root as an off-spinner. But I am interested to see how they tactically play out and are they able to mount pressure on each other," he reflected. (3:13)

Further, Shastri highlighted that the English pacer's lack of game time in first-class cricket and match fitness could play on his mind.

"When you don't have that match fitness, subconsciously it plays on your mind. Do I exert myself, do I go full tilt, or just wait and watch. I think he will be smart here. He won't go full. He will conserve his energy. There will be the effort ball. Hope for England to bat another session, session and a half tomorrow. If that happens, then you will see the variable bounce. Then Jofra becomes a key man from England's point of view," the former India head coach added. (4:15)

It will be interesting to see how the Indian batters tackle Jofra Archer when they come out to bat later on.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

