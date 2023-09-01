Did you know? Not Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli, this Sri Lankan legend has the most tons in Asia Cup

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two of the world’s leading run-scorers in cricket. The duo often headlines all the records with the bat. While Tendulkar has the most tons (100) in international cricket, Kohli is placed second on the list with 76 centuries.

Interestingly, both Tendulkar and Kohli neither have the most tons in the Asia Cup, nor do they own the record as the highest run-scorer in the 50-over tournament.

The record is currently held by former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya, who has amassed 1220 runs in 25 games, including six centuries, including 125 against India in the 2008 Asia Cup final when Sri Lanka won by 100 runs.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is placed second on the list with four tons in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Kohli and Tendulkar have scored three and two tons, respectively.

Virat Kohli, though, holds the record for the highest score in the tournament. He smashed 183 runs off 148 balls against Pakistan in Mirpur on March 18, 2022.

In terms of runs scored, he has amassed 613 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 61.30. The right-handed batter was rested for the last Asia Cup [ODI version] in 2018 when India won their last trophy under Rohit Sharma.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, is the highest run-scorer among Indians in the tournament, having amassed 971 runs in 23 ODIs at an average of 51.10.

Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record in 2023 Asia Cup

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, is on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the fastest 13,000 runs in ODIs.

The Delhi-born cricketer has amassed 12,898 runs in 265 innings, including 46 tons and 65 fifties. Tendulkar currently holds the record for fastest 13,000 runs, having reached the landmark in 321 innings.

Kohli will next be seen in action as the Men in Blue begin their 2023 Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on September 2.