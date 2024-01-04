“Did you think so?” - Mohammed Siraj’s cheeky response to query on coming out to bowl twice in a day in Cape Town Test

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj came up with a cheeky reply to a question on whether he expected to come out and bowl twice in a day in the Cape Town Test. He asked the journalist who posed the query whether he thought so.

As many as 23 wickets fell on a madcap opening day of the second Test between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday. Batting first, South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 55 in 23.2 overs. The Proteas fought back to bundle out India for 153 in 34.5 overs. The Proteas went to stumps at 62/3 in their second innings after 17 overs.

At a press conference following the opening day’s play, Siraj was asked whether he thought he would come out to bowl twice in a day!

"Did you think so?" he replied in a light-hearted tone, as quoted by PTI

"We didn't think also. We had put our feet up but this is cricket. You see both good and bad things," the pacer went on to add.

Siraj was the standout performer for India with the ball, registering career-best Test figures of 6/15. Reflecting on his memorable bowling performance, he quipped:

"You want the New Year to go well.”

The 29-year-old also hailed senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah and keeper-batter KL Rahul for their constant inputs out in the middle.

"When senior bowler is operating and there is wicketkeeper who advises you on what is the correct length, job becomes easier as there is lot of communication. When you are hit for 4-5 boundaries, you know what length to switch to," the pacer explained.

Siraj got India off to a great start with the ball, dismissing Aiden Markram (2) and Dean Elgar (4) in quick succession. He also added the scalps of Tony de Zorzi (2), David Bedingham (12), Marco Jansen (0), and Kyle Verreynne (15) to finish with a superb six-wicket haul.

“I can't predict what will happen on second day” - Siraj

With 23 wickets having fallen on the opening day itself, the question of what would be the ideal score to chase was bound to be brought up at the press conference. Siraj did not give a direct response to the query but admitted that they cannot allow South Africa to get a decent lead.

"I can't predict what will happen on second day. We have to get them out for as less as possible and we don't need to think too far as we are still 40 runs ahead and we have to see how many [wickets] we can get before they take lead,” the pacer commented.

South Africa will resume Day 2 trailing India by 36 runs, with Markram (36*) and Bedingham (7*) at the crease.

