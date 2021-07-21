"Didn't know Stuart Broad turned comedian" - Dwayne Bravo after England bowler states Eoin Morgan will lift T20 World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo gave a befitting reply to Stuart Broad, who recently claimed England would win the upcoming T20 World Cup. Bravo sarcastically stated that he wasn't aware that Broad had turned into a 'comedian'.

England recently won the three-match T20I series against Pakistan by a 2-1 margin. Impressed by England's performance, Broad went on to claim he could envision Eoin Morgan lifting another World Cup.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had none of it and shot back. While commenting on an Instagram post with Stuart Broad's message, he tagged the English bowler and wrote:

"Didn't know Stuart Broad turn comedian now. All the best to all teams tho let's wait and see."

Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik also joined in on the fun and took a shot at England in the comments section. He wrote:

"I think England jinx their own team by saying it's coming home for everything even when the Trophy is Millions of miles away." (*laughing emoji*).

Many experts see West Indies, India and England as the three favorites to win the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Windies are currently the defending champions, having won the title in 2016.

What did Stuart Broad say that miffed Dwayne Bravo?

Stuart Broad, who is currently a Test specialist, joined in with Sky Sports to do commentary and analysis for the T20I series between England and Pakistan.

The pacer was left impressed by England's series win and stated on Sky Sports:

"I was just watching Morgs (Eoin Morgan) lift the trophy (after series win over Pakistan) there and I think we're going to win the World Cup, We've got so many bases covered. We've got so much depth, they play fearless cricket, I just think we're going to win the World Cup. It's all looking pretty rosy."

West Indies recently demolished Australia in a five-match T20I series, winning by a margin of 4-1. With stalwarts like Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Chris Gayle in their ranks, coupled with top talents like Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran, many see the Windies as favorites to lift the World T20 title for the third time later this year in the UAE and Oman.

