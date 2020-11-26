The world of football plunged into shock and grief following the news of Diego Maradona’s passing. The Argentine legend, who is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, passed away at the age of 60 following a massive cardiac arrest.

As reality sank in, former Indian cricket captain and current BCCI coach Sourav Ganguly, among many other current and ex-Indian cricketers, took to social media to pay tributes.

Ganguly posted a photo with Maradona on Twitter, and wrote, “My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.."

When Diego Maradona met Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata

My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona had visited football-mad Kolkata in December 2017, which was his second visit to the city.

During the much-hyped visit, the football legend featured in an exhibition match with Ganguly. He also spent time with some lucky school children, who were donning the famed No. 10 jersey.

"I'm here for football. It is a big step, that we take with the minister -- to uplift football in India," Maradona had said during his three-day visit.

Maradona, who had attended a football workshop earlier in the day, also praised Indian football.

"India really has good players and a football school with boys. Your minister and I must stop this notion that football wants India and India wants football. Together with the minister and the people we will bring a football. I have always been very well received in India. Thanks and kisses!" Maradona had added.

How Diego Maradona inspired Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami

I still can't believe my childhood hero, Maradona is no more..He was my biggest inspiration ...How his number 10 jersey became my favourite and I added that number in my team jersey ..I will miss you every minute my hero..May your soul rest in peace🙏#Legend #Maradona #10 pic.twitter.com/squMm337Lm — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) November 25, 2020

Earlier this year, in a podcast on Female Cricket, Indian woman’s fast bowler Jhulan Goswami had revealed how Diego Maradona inspired her to take up sports.

"It was the 1990 football world cup. Argentina had Diego Maradona. My aunt and siblings were a big fan of Maradona like all lovers throughout the globe. Unfortunately, Argentina lost the all-important match and Maradona cried," she had stated.

"All my cousins and aunt were sobbing. When he cried that day, we all cried, It was the first time I saw how sports can bring everyone together," Goswami recalled.

Indian cricket fraternity pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

Big big loss! Our childhood star who gave us so many memories to cherish & celebrate. Saddened to hear about the demise of The legend #diegomaradona. You will live on in hearts & memories. pic.twitter.com/hyHbdSKqqi — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 25, 2020

Rest in peace, legend! A big loss to the world of sport. Farewell, Maradona. pic.twitter.com/YqmqEJOE2M — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 26, 2020