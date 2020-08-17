'Some of the other countries are not interested' - Jhulan Goswami on why the Indian women's cricket team doesn't play many Tests

Indian women's cricket team superstar Jhulan Goswami recently spoke about the Test format, and how she considers it to be the pinnacle of the sport.

In an exclusive interview with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, the speedster opened up about how some cricketing nations are unwilling to consider the possibility of playing more Test cricket.

When asked if the Indian women's cricket team needs to play more longest-format matches, Jhulan Goswami said that they would love to, as it always provides new challenges.

"Unfortunately, some of the other countries are not interested in playing the longest version of the game, and that's why women's Test matches have reduced. But still, Australia and England are playing one Ashes a year," said Jhulan Goswami.

"Till 2014, we didn't play any. As a cricketer, we love to play Test matches as they are a different experience, and always give you a lot of challenges," she added.

'Unfortunately, we haven't played much Test cricket' - Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami has played 10 Tests for India

Jhulan Goswami further added that she has really enjoyed playing Test cricket, owing to its unpredictable and demanding nature.

"If you ask me which format I would like to play, I'd say Test match cricket. Unfortunately, we haven't played much but whenever we play, I've really enjoyed. Mental toughness and patience are required. Every session, the game is changing and it's very unpredictable."

Advertisement

The former Indian women's team captain has played 10 Tests for India so far, picking up 40 wickets at an excellent average of 16.62. The country itself has played only 36 Tests in history, behind Australia (74), England (95) and New Zealand (45).

In ODIs, the 37-year-old has truly excelled, and has picked up 225 wickets in 182 games to comfortably be the highest wicket-taker in the format in women's cricket.

Although it remains to be seen if India get to play more Test cricket in the future, fans can see Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming Women's IPL, officially named the Women's T20 Challenge, in November.