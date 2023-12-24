"Different challenge and an exciting one"- Rahul Dravid hints KL Rahul will keep wickets for India in first Test against South Africa

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has indirectly hinted that KL Rahul will don the gloves for the visitors in the first Test against South Africa to be played in Centurion from Tuesday, December 26.

Dravid understands that the challenge of keeping wickets in red-ball cricket is different to what Rahul has done in white-ball formats. However, he feels that the latter has enough wicketkeeping experience under his belt to go with his quality batting.

Speaking to the reporters on Sunday, here's what Rahul Dravid had to say about KL Rahul:

"It is a different challenge and an exciting one for him (KL Rahul). With Ishan not being available this opportunity came up. We have a couple of keepers to choose from. Rahul is very confident and keen on giving it a go. We do understand that it's not something he has probably done often. That's certainly tough to keep wickets for 50 overs and bat as well. It takes a lot out of your body. He has prepared well for the past 5-6 months. There won't be as much spin bowling here as it will be pace and that will ease him into his role."

Rahul Dravid on India's Team combination

While Rahul Dravid is aware that there is a forecast of rain for the first couple of days of the Test, he reckons it is always better to take the call of a team combination on the day of the game after looking at the pitch and the overhead conditions.

On this, he stated:

"We will take a call on team combination on the day of the game looking at the pitch and the weather as well. We do check forecasts but they also say that the forecasts change with time so it's always better to take a call on the day of the game. We do have the quality and personnel to play any kind of combination needed, be it three pacers two spinners or four pacers and a spinner."

It would be interesting to see who India pick as their third pacer with Mohammed Shami ruled out of the series with an ankle injury.

