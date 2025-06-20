"Different Gravy" - Fans mesmerized as Rishabh Pant smashes Chris Woakes for 6 to begin last over enroute 65* in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Rishabh Pant starred with the bat on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. The wicketkeeper-batter stayed unbeaten on 65 runs off 102 balls with the help of two maximums and six boundaries. During his knock, he shared an unbeaten 138-run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill for the fourth wicket. The 27-year-old also completed 3,000 runs in Tests.

Fans, in particular, were in awe of Pant’s antics as he smashed a six off Chris Woakes to begin the last over of the opening day. The left-hander danced down the track and dispatched a length ball on the stumps over the deep square leg fielder for a maximum. The bowler couldn’t believe his eyes while skipper Ben Stokes came up with a wry smile.

One user wrote on X:

"I swear Rishabh Pant is the luckiest person alive. Only he can survive his cricket. I don’t think half of his shots even have a proper term for it."

Another user commented:

"Rishabh Pant is a mad man, dancing down to Woakes, second new ball, last over of the day… and launches him for six over deep square! Built different."

A third user added:

"Rishabh Pant in test cricket is different Gravy."

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant help India finish Day 1 on a high against England in the Test opener

A clinical batting display from skipper Shubman Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant during the third session helped India finish Day 1 on a strong note against England in the Test opener. Captain Gill led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 127 runs off 175 deliveries in a knock laced with one six and 16 boundaries.

Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 101 off 159 balls with the help of one maximum and 16 fours. His opening partner, KL Rahul, also chipped in with 42 (78). The duo put on a 91-run partnership for the opening wicket. However, Sai Sudharsan departed for a four-ball duck on his debut.

At stumps on Day 1, India were 359/3 after 85 overs in their first innings with Gill and Pant at the crease. England skipper Ben Stokes emerged as the leading wicket-taker on the opening day, returning with two wickets after winning the toss and opting to bowl in the series opener. Brydon Carse was the other successful bowler for the hosts, managing a solitary scalp.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

