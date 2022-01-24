"Difficult journeys help you to improve and grow stronger"- KL Rahul posts lengthy note on social media after series loss to South Africa

KL Rahul posted a long message on social media after the Indian team's 3-0 defeat to South Africa in the recently-concluded ODI series. Rahul got a chance to captain India after Rohit Sharma suffered an injury prior to the South African tour.

The new skipper could not win a single match in his first series, but he wrote on social media that he learned a lot of things from the tour. KL Rahul wrote:

"Difficult journeys help you to improve and grow stronger. The results might not have gone our way, but we will learn from the mistakes."

The star Indian batter added that leading the nation was a great honor for him. He mentioned that he could not describe the feeling through words. Lastly, Rahul thanked the cricket universe for their support and concluded:

"The work does not stop as we focus on getting better and never giving up. Thank you for your support."

KL Rahul is yet to win a match as captain

Rahul was not a regular member of the Indian Test team in 2020. However, he got a chance to captain India this year after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were unfit. The wicket-keeper batter first led the team in the second match of the Test series against South Africa.

Rahul will be in action during India's home season now.

Unfortunately, the Indian team lost that game to South Africa. Later, India played a 3-match ODI series against South Africa under Rahul's leadership. While the visitors looked stronger on paper, they ended up losing the series 3-0.

The Indian team will return from South Africa and play series against West Indies and Sri Lanka. It will be interesting to see if Rahul receives an opportunity to captain India during the upcoming matches.

