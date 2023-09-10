"Difficult to play both Kishan and KL" - Robin Uthappa on Team India's middle-order ahead of Pakistan clash in Asia Cup

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa believes it's hard to play both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan in the middle order, considering Shreyas Iyer's return from injury.

Team India takes on Pakistan in their first Super Four clash with the dilemma of playing two of the three players in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. While Iyer and Rahul have been India's middle-order pillars at No.4 and 5, respectively, in ODIs over the past couple of years, Kishan has scored four half-centuries in four consecutive games.

The southpaw scored 82 off 81 deliveries in their opening Asia Cup outing against Pakistan last week.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Uthappa laid out the strategy Team India could follow in the build-up to the Mega event — the 2023 World Cup.

"It will be difficult to play both Kishan and KL in the Indian line-up at the Asia Cup because Shreyas Iyer has also just returned from injury. He is a very good player and he needs to be in the mix for India's sake. Shreyas Iyer needs to be given more chances," said Uthappa.

"Ishan Kishan needs to have confidence going into the ODI World Cup, so I will play him throughout this tournament. I will urge the team management to play KL Rahul in all three matches against Australia instead," added Uthappa.

Team India has a possible four games remaining in the Asia Cup should they qualify for the final, followed by three ODIs against Australia before the World Cup.

They will take on Pakistan, followed by clashes against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the Super Four stage.

India and Pakistan look to play in an Asia Cup final for the first time

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will look to rewrite Asia Cup history in this edition.

Considering the rich history of their rivalry, it is surprising that the two Asian giants, India and Pakistan, have never met in an Asia Cup final in the 15 editions so far.

However, with Bangladesh all but out of the tournament following their second defeat in as many Super Four games, the arch-rivals may be destined to meet in the summit clash.

While India has won the Asia Cup a record seven times, Pakistan has emerged victorious only twice. Furthermore, India also holds a 7-5 edge over Pakistan in the ODI Asia Cup and a 9-6 lead overall (T20 Asia Cups included).

If the first washed-out game of the 2023 Asia Cup was any indication, India and Pakistan could produce a couple of humdingers in the Super Fours and in the final should they qualify as the top two sides.

However, having beaten Bangladesh fairly convincingly in their opening Super Four game, six-time Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka possibly stand in the way of an India-Pakistan grand finale.