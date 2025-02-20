"Dil Dil Shubman Gill"- Fans heap praise on India vice-captain for his stellar match-winning century vs Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025  

Team India opener Shubman Gill received praise from the fans after his match-winning knock in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh on Thursday (February 20). Courtesy of his eighth ODI century, India beat Bangladesh by six wickets to begin their journey in the tournament positively by adding two points to their tally.

Bangladesh batted first in the contest after winning the toss and notched up 228 runs in 49.4 overs. Youngster Towhid Hridoy (100) hit his maiden ODI century and rescued his side from a dire situation of 35/5. His gritty 154-run partnership with Jaker Ali (68) for the sixth wicket helped Bangladesh reach a respectable total. Mohammed Shami stole the show for India in the bowling department with a brilliant five-wicket haul.

Rohit Sharma (41) and Shubman Gill then gave India a solid start with a 69-run partnership in 9.5 overs. After Rohit perished attempting a big hit in the 10th over, Gill stepped into an anchor role to take the Men in Blue ahead in the chase. Bangladesh bowlers brought their side back into the contest with a few wickets in the middle overs.

Virat Kohli (22), Shreyas Iyer (15), and Axar Patel (8) returned to the pavilion during this period. Shubman played a determined knock at one end and took his side home to 231/4 in 46.3 overs. KL Rahul assisted him with a valuable knock of 41* (47).

Fans showered praise on Shubman Gill for playing a mature knock during a pressure situation in a winning cause. Here are some of the fan reactions to Gill's century on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Vice-Captain Shubman Gill delivering yet again! 4th consecutive 50+ score – Proving why he’s the No.1 in the world!" a fan wrote.

"Definitely one of my most satisfying hundreds"- Shubman Gill after his century vs Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025 clash

At the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill received the Player of the Match award for his brilliant batting performance in the chase. Shedding light on his knock, the Indian vice-captain said:

"Definitely one of my most satisfying hundreds and more so as it is my first century in ICC events. When me and Rohit bhai went out we knew cutting was difficult so I decided to use my feet even to the fast bowlers."

He added:

"When the spinners came in me and Virat Kohli decided to play more on the backfoot. At one point there was some pressure. The message was sent up that I had to bat till the end. Both sizes were actually very satisfying."

Gill will be back in action on Sunday (February 23) when India take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

