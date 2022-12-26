"Dillon ka kaptan" - Fans erupt in joy as Sarfaraz Ahmed scores 86 runs in comeback Test 

Pakistan keeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed made a fantastic return to Test cricket, slamming a gutsy half-century on Day 1 of the series opener against New Zealand on Monday, December 26.
Playing in his first-ever home Test, Sarfaraz showed impressive form with the bat, scoring 86 runs off 153 balls. The former Pakistan captain replaced Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI, making a comeback in the red-ball team after nearly four years.
Several fans lauded Sarfaraz for making the most of the opportunity by contributing significantly under pressure. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Pakistan had a shaky start after electing to bat first in the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. However, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed rescued their team, stitching together a stunning 196-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Sarfaraz has impressed many with his batting exploits in domestic cricket lately. With Rizwan struggling for form in red-ball cricket, the former captain could cement his place in the team once again by doing well in the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand.
Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed put Pakistan in pole position against New Zealand
Although Pakistan's top-order batters failed to put up a fight against the Kiwi bowlers, the hosts managed to finish well on the opening day thanks to valuable contributions from Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed.
While Sarfaraz missed out on a well-deserved ton, Babar slammed his ninth Test century to help his team gain the upper hand. The Pakistani skipper is unbeaten on 161 with the team at 317/5 at stumps.
Babar, who is currently the leading run-getter this calendar year in the longest format of the game, hit his fourth Test ton in 2022. The batter has a significant chance of completing his maiden double century in the format.
Following their embarrassing home series loss to England, Babar Azam and Co. will hope to make amends by coming up with an improved performance against the Blackcaps.