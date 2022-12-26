"Dillon ka kaptan" - Fans erupt in joy as Sarfaraz Ahmed scores 86 runs in comeback Test 

Pakistan keeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed made a fantastic return to Test cricket, slamming a gutsy half-century on Day 1 of the series opener against New Zealand on Monday, December 26.

Playing in his first-ever home Test, Sarfaraz showed impressive form with the bat, scoring 86 runs off 153 balls. The former Pakistan captain replaced Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI, making a comeback in the red-ball team after nearly four years.

Several fans lauded Sarfaraz for making the most of the opportunity by contributing significantly under pressure. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Bilal🇵🇰🇧🇫 @RanaBilalEjaz1 #SarfarazAhmed What a comeback after his four years gap

This is called Comeback!

Luqman tariq @luqmantariq353

This is called Comeback!

Where are haters now?

#PakvsNZ

#captain

#SarfarazAhmed Life doesn't give 2nd Chance but if it gives one, avail it like Sarfraz Ahmed!

Sikandar Diyat @sikandardiyat 🏽

#PAKvNZ The wait for a hundred continues but an excellent innings from Sarfaraz Ahmed on his Test comeback!

𝙕𝙖𝙠𝙞 𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧 @mzakihaider A game changing partnership with



𝙕𝙖𝙠𝙞 𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧 @mzakihaider A game changing partnership with

#PakvsNZ This is one remarkable debut innings by #SarfarazAhmed at home. He was under pressure as he replaced Rizwan. And when he came out to bat, Pakistan was already 4 down in before the lunch! High class

Ushna🦋🏏 @monotheisticc

RESULTS:

#SarfarazAhmed No unnecessary tweets, no rona petna, no controversy, no dramei bazi

He missed a well deserved century

So happy for him

RANIA🇵🇰 @PCT_STAN_

He missed a well deserved century

So happy for him

#PakvsNZ

#SarfarazAhmed Saifi bhai batted so well!!

FAIZ FAZEL @theFaizFazel

#PakvsNZ @SarfarazA_54 Sarfaraz Ahmed is the only Pakistani player with almost zero haters in India. The love Sarafraz is getting unreal.

Well played, warrior

𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐝♕︎ @danyal_says_

Well played, warrior

#PakvsNZ Sarfaraz Ahmed is dismissed on 86, he was struggling with a niggle but he kept fighting. Missed out on a well deserved century, An extraordinary innings on his comeback under immense pressure

Maria Anjum @MariaAnjum11 Back with a Bang!!!! Excellent knock by our very own kaptaaan. #SarfarazAhmed Back with a Bang!!!! Excellent knock by our very own kaptaaan. #SarfarazAhmed

Naveed Ather @NaveedAther4 Kaptaan is back with a bang!!! Dillon ka kaptan sarfaraz ahmed #SarfarazAhmed Kaptaan is back with a bang!!! Dillon ka kaptan sarfaraz ahmed #SarfarazAhmed

Jaya Suriyan @ImSurya05 Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 86 in 153 balls - put on a 196 partnership with Babar when the team was 110/4.



Jaya Suriyan @ImSurya05 Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 86 in 153 balls - put on a 196 partnership with Babar when the team was 110/4.

He's playing his first Test in 4 years and made a statement! Grand comeback by Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz Ahmed 50

Heart so full for my Kaptaan

Kaptaan u beauty 🤎

Armaan Hashmi @InamUrwa

Sarfaraz Ahmed 50

Heart so full for my Kaptaan

Bazball Boom Boom Ball

Kaptaan u beauty 🤎

#SarfarazAhmed The Four Years wait worth it!!

Notably, Pakistan had a shaky start after electing to bat first in the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. However, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed rescued their team, stitching together a stunning 196-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Sarfaraz has impressed many with his batting exploits in domestic cricket lately. With Rizwan struggling for form in red-ball cricket, the former captain could cement his place in the team once again by doing well in the ongoing two-Test series against New Zealand.

Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed put Pakistan in pole position against New Zealand

Although Pakistan's top-order batters failed to put up a fight against the Kiwi bowlers, the hosts managed to finish well on the opening day thanks to valuable contributions from Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

While Sarfaraz missed out on a well-deserved ton, Babar slammed his ninth Test century to help his team gain the upper hand. The Pakistani skipper is unbeaten on 161 with the team at 317/5 at stumps.

Babar, who is currently the leading run-getter this calendar year in the longest format of the game, hit his fourth Test ton in 2022. The batter has a significant chance of completing his maiden double century in the format.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

#CricketTwitter #pakvsnz Babar Azam becomes the highest Test run-scorer of 2022

Following their embarrassing home series loss to England, Babar Azam and Co. will hope to make amends by coming up with an improved performance against the Blackcaps.

