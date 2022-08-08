“When AR Rahman’s concert is around, you just can’t miss it!”- Dinesh Karthik enjoys masterpiece with Ravichandran Ashwin

Senior India cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin took out some quality time to enjoy a music concert by the legendary AR Rahman during India's trip to Florida for the last two T20Is against West Indies. The concert was held on Thursday (August 4).

In an Instagram post, the two cricketers enjoyed a masterpiece from Oscar-winning singer Rahman, who belted out his hit songs like ’Tu hi re' and ’Sajra Savera'. The duo also posed with the composer for the camera as Karthik looked trendy in his printed shirt while Ashwin opted for a cream-coloured shirt.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Karthik wrote:

“When AR Rahman’s concert is around, you just can’t miss it! What a vibe!!”

Coincidentally, Rahman, Karthik, and Ashwin all hail from Tamil Nadu.

Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin key for Asia Cup

Keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin will play in Team India colors during the upcoming Asia Cup. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

Karthik will look to be consistent in the tournament after his heroics in the opening T20I against West Indies. The 37-year-old slammed quickfire 41 runs in just 19 balls but managed to add only 25 runs in the remaining four matches.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin looked decent on his comeback. He picked up three wickets in three matches, including 2/22 in the opening T20I. The right-arm off-spinner is known for economical overs in the shortest format. He will look to continue his exploits in the upcoming Asia Cup.

Ashwin and Karthik will be looking to play their part as defending champions India aim for their eighth title in the tournament. They will also look forward to beating Pakistan and avenge their 10-wicket loss in the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

