IND vs. ENG 2021: Dinesh Karthik gives weather update for Day 5

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has provided a weather update for Day 5 of the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge.

It is not good news for Indian fans as it has been pouring down in Nottingham in the morning, just hours before the start of the last day.

Dinesh Karthik shared a picture of his surroundings while he was traveling to Trent Bridge, in which we can have a glimpse of the current weather situation in Nottingham.

Dinesh Karthik shared the following post on his official Twitter handle:

The weather report has forecasted rain for most of the day. There might be multiple interruptions, so Indian fans will be hoping that the batters don't lose their concentration due to that.

Dinesh Karthik will be commentating on Day 5 of the first Test for Sky Sports. Since the WTC final in June, the wicketkeeper-batter has become a reliable source of Indian fans for weather-related updates of the venues.

Dinesh Karthik also shared weather-related posts on his social media accounts before play began on days 3 and 4 of this Test. Team India needs 157 runs to win on the final day with nine wickets in hand.

Face the fear, look it in the eye, and say I am going to keep coming at you: Team India skipper Virat Kohli

Dinesh Karthik recently interviewed Virat Kohli for Sky Sports. During the interaction, the Indian skipper talked about the culture he wanted to inculcate in the team during his reign.

In the recent past, we have seen the likes of South Africa and Sri Lanka struggle during the transition period after some of the stalwarts retired from the game.

Virat Kohli opined that he wanted to avoid such a situation for India when it undergoes transition soon. He also advised the younger generation to face the fears head-on to overcome them.

"Everything I have done since I entered the Indian team has always been for the Indian team. How can I improve this environment I am part of? I don't want our players to waste the months and years I wasted trying to figure things out.

"I found the formula for success and I want these guys to pick it up early so that transition with Indian cricket can be very smooth. It should not take youngsters two or three years after the seniors have gone to build a team again.

"Even in the toughest moments, my mindset is simple. Go out there and have fun. Enjoy the moment. Face the fear, look it in the eye, and say 'I am going to keep coming at you. That's how I live my life. I never do anything half heartedly or something I am not convinced about."

DK & VK 🙌



Dinesh Karthik shares a snap of his recent interview with @imVkohli



📸- @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/NhDZwMSWyb — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) August 2, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar