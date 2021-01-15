Dinesh Karthik jokingly alerts Bumrah, Shami after Rohit Sharma bowls medium pace in Australia

Rohit Sharma surprised cricket fans by bowling right-arm medium pace in the Brisbane Test match against Australia. While Rohit bowled only one delivery on the first day at The Gabba, Dinesh Karthik sent a hilarious message to frontline Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Rohit Sharma generally bowls right-arm off-spin when being used as a part-timer. However, when Navdeep Saini got injured in Brisbane, Rohit bowled medium-pace to complete Saini's over. Marnus Labuschagne took a single off the only delivery Sharma bowled.

Here's how Dinesh Karthik reacted to Rohit Sharma's bowling style.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are out with injuries at the moment. Thus, the Indian cricket team used a new bowling attack featuring Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini, and Mohammed Siraj at The Gabba. Unfortunately, even Saini picked up an injury while bowling his eighth over.

The Indian cricket team had multiple other bowling options available to complete Saini's over. Still, vice-captain Rohit Sharma himself preferred to bowl the 36th over's final delivery. Sharma's new action and bowling style caught everyone's attention on social media.

Rohit Sharma will hold the key to India's success in the batting department

Rohit Sharma lost his wicket to Pat Cummins in the Sydney Test's final innings

Rohit Sharma joined the Indian cricket team ahead of the third Test against Australia in Sydney. The vice-captain slammed a fifty in the second innings and provided an excellent start to the visitors.

Ajinkya Rahane and Co. will expect a similar performance from Rohit Sharma in Brisbane. Marnus Labuschagne's century gave Australia the upper hand on the first day of the final Test. However, if Rohit plays a big knock at the top, the chances for the Australian cricket team to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be low.