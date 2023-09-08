Dinesh Karthik makes hilarious suggestion after Marnus Labuschagne scores big again as concussion substitute

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik passed a tongue-in-cheek comment after Marnus Labuschagne's sensational knock of 80* that saw Australia win a thrilling game against South Africa on Thursday.

Labuschagne was initially not even a part of the playing XI. He got an opportunity as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green and took that opportunity with both hands, ensuring Australia got over the line.

This wasn't the first time Marnus Labuschagne played a sensational knock as a concussion substitute. He scored a fine half-century during the 2019 Ashes Test at Lord's, where he replaced the concussed Steve Smith.

Here's what Dinesh Karthik posted on X:

"Should we replace the name of concussion substitute as Labuschagne? 🤔😛"

He further added:

"Also from not being in the XI to come out and play a match-winning knock is an outstanding effort @marnus3cricket 🔥🙌"

Marnus Labuschagne's mother had a feeling he would play

Marnus Labuschagne knew that he wasn't a part of the first XI against South Africa. Yet, his mother was somehow convinced that the star batter would leave a mark in the first ODI.

Here's what Labuschagne said in the post-match presentation:

"She (His mother) stayed for the whole game. She was adamant when I came here that I was going to play this game and I told her, 'I have seen the team, mum, I am not in the team'. She just had a feeling, and once again she's right."

Labuschagne also spoke about how being a concussion substitute took the pressure away from him:

"The opportunity that happens when you are a concussion sub is sometimes a little bit of a free hit because the pressure of the game is out there but obviously the expectation is probably not as much on you. I have been really disappointed with how I have played my one-day cricket, the last 10 to 12 games I felt like I have not shown the intensity and the courage that I would have liked.”

Marnus Labuschagne hasn't been named in Australia's 15-man squad for the 2023 World Cup next month in India. However, with the deadline for final changes in the squad being September 28, he could have just left a mark on the selectors' minds with his fantastic 80*.