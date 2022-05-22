“If you in believe yourself, everything will fall into place” - Dinesh Karthik reacts after earning India recall for T20I series against South Africa

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has shared a philosophical message after being recalled to the national squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home. He also thanked his supporters and well-wishers for keeping their faith in him and backing him.

The 36-year-old has had a stellar IPL 2022 season with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), playing some brutal knocks as a finisher. In 14 matches, he has smashed 287 runs at an average of 57.40 and an exceptional strike rate of 191.33.

Reacting to his selection in the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa, the veteran keeper-batter took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and wrote:

“If you believe in yourself, everything will fall into place! ✨ Thank you for all the support and belief...the hard work continues…”

The Tamil Nadu cricketer last represented India during the 2019 World Cup in England. He featured in the semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester and was dismissed for 6 off 25 balls as India went on to lose the match by 18 runs. Karthik’s last T20I also came in the same year, against Australia in Bengaluru in February.

KL Rahul will lead the Indian team against the Proteas as regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have all been rested. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik has received his maiden call-up while Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan are also part of the squad.

Having impressed in IPL 2022, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also earned a recall for the series, which will be played from June 9-19.

India’s T20I squad for SA series: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik

Dinesh Karthik had spoken about Indian comeback in recent interaction

Although he had been out of the Indian selectors’ radar for the last couple of seasons, Karthik recently admitted about harboring hopes of making an India comeback and doing something ‘special’ for the country.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after smashing an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC) last month, the experienced gloveman commented:

“I have a bigger goal - I've been working really really hard. Sometimes people don't believe it, but my aim is to do something special for the country. This is part of the journey. I am doing everything I can to be part of that Indian team. This is one step in that direction.”

Karthik has so far featured in 32 T20Is for India and has scored 399 runs at a strike rate of 143.52.

