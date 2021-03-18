Dinesh Karthik relives incredible Nidahas Trophy Final knock

Three years ago, on this very day, Dinesh Karthik smashed a last-ball six to give Team India arguably their most thrilling T20I win ever. His incredible knock of 28 off just nine balls in the Nidahas Trophy Final floored Bangladesh and is still etched in the memory of most ardent fans.

Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter and posted a video of his last-gasp six that snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for the Men in Blue. The 35-year-old fittingly stated it as a night to remember, as it was probably his best performance in an India shirt.

Dinesh Karthik dished out a masterclass on how to finish games

#OnThisDay in 2018, Dinesh Karthik walked in with 🇮🇳 needing 34 runs off 12 balls in the Nidahas Trophy final.



What he did: 6️⃣ 4️⃣ 6️⃣ 0️⃣ 2️⃣ 4️⃣ 1️⃣ 6️⃣ 💥 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 18, 2021

Despite a fighting 56 from stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue were in more than a spot of bother when Dinesh Karthik walked out to bat, as India required a daunting 34 runs off the last two overs.

The 35-year-old, who generally batted higher up the order, surprisingly came in at No. 7 on the day. But that proved to be a masterstroke from the Indian captain, as Dinesh Karthik clobbered Rubel Hossain off his very first ball for a maximum, making his intentions clear.

That was just the start India needed, as the over yielded 22 runs for Team India. With just 12 required off the last over and a part-time medium pacer, Soumya Sarkar bowling it, very few would have betted against the Men In Blue taking home the trophy.

However, this enthralling game took another twist as Karthik's fellow Tamil Nadu batsman Vijay Shankar was struggling to connect the ball. It came down to five off the last delivery, with Dinesh Karthik on strike.

Keeping his body and head still, Karthik thumped an attempted wide-yorker from Sarkar over the covers for a maximum, sending the crowd and the Indian dressing room into delirium.

Considering the context of the game and the pressure he was under, DK delivered a memorable knock.

It's a shame that he couldn't quite cement his place in the Indian T20I side. It now looks like a long way back to the Indian team for the 35-year-old.