Dinesh Karthik takes a screamer to send Azmatullah Omarzai back in SA20 2025 [Watch]

Former Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took a diving catch for the Paarl Royals to dismiss MI Cape Town's Azmatullah Omarzai in the ongoing match between the two sides. The two sides are locking horns at Boland Park, Paarl.

Karthik called it a day on his international career and domestic career in June 2024, plying his trade primarily as a broadcaster. He became the first Indian to feature in the SA20 after being picked up by the Paarl Royals during the auctions held last year.

Starting as a wicketkeeper-batter for the Royals in their third game of the season, Karthik showed that he still has it in him to pull off some fine catches and make additions with the gloves in hand. On the first ball of the fifth over, Karthik dived to his right and took an excellent catch to dismiss Omarzai.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the first batter from the MI Cape Town to be dismissed after scoring 13 runs off 11 balls. He became Daayyan Galiem's first victim in this match.

MI Cape Town look to get to a big total against Paarl Royals in SA20 2025

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the MI Cape Town were off to a sluggish start, scoring 46/1 in their first six overs. It was tough going for them from there on as they lost four wickets in the form of Reeza Hendricks (30 off 27), George Linde (10 off 10), and Dewald Brevis (8 off 4).

At the moment, Cape Town are on 124/4 after 17 overs. They are currently the table topper after two wins in three matches, while the Paarl Royals are in fifth place after two games, with a win and a loss to their name.

