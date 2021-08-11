Dinesh Karthik tries to teach Jemimah Rodrigues commentary rules, gets trolled by her

Jemimah Rodrigues has pulled Dinesh Karthik's leg on social media after making her commentary debut last night during the Hundred 2021.

Karthik, who has been a part of the Sky Sports commentary panel for quite some time now, sent a message to Jemimah Rodrigues on Twitter. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman informed Rodrigues that she should make it a rule to never listen to what her commentary partners Nasser Hussain and Rob Key had to say.

The Indian women's cricket team hilariously responded to Karthik, saying the two English commentators had told her to never listen to what Karthik said during commentary.

"Well done. You were fab . Good to see you follow the ONLY rule in the Comms box as well. Never ever listen to anything @nassercricketor @robkey612 have to say," Dinesh Karthik told Jemimah Rodrigues.

"HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Interestingly enough, that's EXACTLY what they told me about anything you say!" Jemimah replied.

HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Interestingly enough, that's EXACTLY what they told me about anything you say! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Z4G4HU5r8B — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 11, 2021

Apart from the Twitter interaction with Dinesh Karthik, Jemimah also grabbed the headlines for her answer to a question about her favorite wicket-keeper. Rodrigues instantly replied it was Adam Gilchrist, but she changed it to MS Dhoni, saying people in India would kill her if she stated otherwise.

NH: Who's your favourite WK Batter?



Jemimah: Adam Gilchrist! Oops! Sorry, it's MS Dhoni. People in India will kill me!



😂😂😂



#TheHundred — Gomesh Shanmugavelayutham (@theumpires_call) August 10, 2021

Jemimah Rodrigues has performed brilliantly for the Northern Superchargers in Women's Hundred 2021

Jemimah Rodrigues has played a vital role in Northern Superchargers' success

The Northern Superchargers currently hold second position in the Women's Hundred 2021 standings. Jemimah Rodrigues' batting performances have played a significant role in the club's success.

She began her campaign with an unbeaten 92* against Welsh Fire and followed it up with a half-century against the Trent Rockets. Later in the competition, Rodrigues scored 57 runs against London Spirit.

It will be interesting to see if Jemimah can continue in the same vein when she tours Australia with the Indian women's cricket team later this year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee