"It can be a hard one to swallow" - Dinesh Karthik on Wriddhiman Saha's axing from Test squad 

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik symphatized with Wriddhiman Saha following the latter's axing from the Indian Test team.

The veteran was told by the management that he wouldn't be considered for selection as they were looking for a new backup wicketkeeping option for Rishabh Pant.

The decision by the management to oust Saha from the Test circuit sparked a wide debate. The selection committee named KS Bharat as the second wicket-keeper for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

This marks the first instance where Saha has not been included in the Indian Test squad since MS Dhoni's retirement.

Opining that no cricketer likes to be told that the journey is coming to an end, Karthik told ICC:

"I'm pretty sure from wherever I've seen with Wriddhiman's interviews, he understands where this decision is coming from. I know no cricketer is going to accept that when you're being told to move on. It is a very hard one because this is what they've been doing day in and day out."

Karthik continued:

"All of us want to represent the country and that is the burning desire for everybody. So when somebody comes in says, 'I think your time is done,' it can be a hard one to swallow. But it is understandable and you have to understand where the selectors, the coach and the captain are coming from."

Wriddhiman Saha evolved to become one of the best wicket-keepers in the world with his exceptional glove work. He was vital to the team while Rishabh Pant was being groomed on the sidelines.

Terming Saha as a quiet and brilliant servant of Indian cricket, Karthik said:

"Kudos to Wriddhiman Saha. I think he has been one of those brilliant, quiet servants of Indian cricket who has done so well over a period of years."

Making his debut against South Africa in 2010, Saha represented India in 40 Tests, claiming 92 catches and 12 stumpings.

"We've had a Rishabh Pant who's come in" - Dinesh Karthik

The emergence of Rishabh Pant prompted the team management to render Saha as a backup keeper in the longest format. The former U-19 stalwart's exploits in overseas conditions sealed Saha's fate as a second choice.

KS Bharat showed bright glimpses in the limited opportunity he availed in the home series against New Zealand last year. Despite Saha not showing any signs of slowing down behind the stumps, the team management opted to look for younger options to aid Rishabh Pant.

Understanding the Indian team management's point of view, Karthik said:

"Just like MS Dhoni came in all those years ago, we've had a Rishabh Pant who's come in over the last couple of years and has done really well. When that happens, Saha has obviously become the second wicketkeeper and he has been travelling with the team and playing the odd match here and there."

Karthik concluded:

"Because in time, it's important to groom somebody, so that they can keep carrying the person along, whenever longer tours are required and whenever in these days even in home games, you require two keepers. So I understand the direction in which they have moved in."

Saha opted out of the Bengal squad for the ongoing Ranji Trophy citing personal issues. The wicket-keeper's decision not to play red ball domestic cricket was termed as the reason behind his exclusion from the squad.

