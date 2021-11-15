Dinesh Karthik and Zaheer Khan pick standout performers from the T20 World Cup

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has picked Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka as one of the two standout players from the 2021 T20 World Cup. He picked Proteas pace-bowling sensation Anrich Nortje as the other of the two.

Speaking at CricBuzz Live, Karthik reckoned that the performances of both Asalanka and Nortje were significant. It was not only with regards to their respective sides' fortunes at the World Cup but for their long-term future.

Karthik said:

"For me two players stand out from the tournament. Both those players are very very important for their respective Nations to grow. One is Charith Asalanka. I think a lot will depend on how he move forward his career and Sri Lanka will be heavily dependent on him."

Asalanka was the leading scorer for Sri Lanka in the tournament. In six games, the southpaw smashed 231 runs at an average of 46.20 and a strike rate of 147.13. This includes a couple of match-winning half-centuries against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Karthik continued:

"And another bowler who stood out brilliantly playing his first world cup and has done phenomenally well is Anrich Nortje. I think he is someone who has taken South Africa's bowling to another level. And if there competing well today and doing well, he's done enough to be on-par with Rabada, who has been the most important bowler for SA."

ThePoppingCrease @PoppingCreaseSA



The only seamers who took more wickets were Trent Boult (13 @ 13.31) & Josh Hazelwood (11 @ 15.91)



Nortje is world-class!!! Anrich Nortje was SA's leading wicket-taker at the #T20WorldCup with 9 @ 11.56The only seamers who took more wickets were Trent Boult (13 @ 13.31) & Josh Hazelwood (11 @ 15.91)Nortje is world-class!!! Anrich Nortje was SA's leading wicket-taker at the #T20WorldCup with 9 @ 11.56The only seamers who took more wickets were Trent Boult (13 @ 13.31) & Josh Hazelwood (11 @ 15.91)Nortje is world-class!!! https://t.co/dJThNpZhsO

Nortje, on the other hand, once again proved why he is one of the breakout stars of the modern era. In five games, he claimed nine wickets - the most by a South African bowler - at an average of 11.55 and an economy rate of 5.37.

"I think Wanindu Hasaranga had a great impact on the tournament'' - Zaheer Khan on his 2021 T20 World Cup picks

Meanwhile, former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan picked superstar leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as one of his breakout stars from the tournament. His other pick was Pakistan's opener Mohammad Rizwan.

Hasaranga ended up as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. In eight games, he claimed 16 wickets at an average of 9.75.

Khan said:

"I think Wanindu Hasaranga had a great impact on the tournament. He's been very consistent. Even though his team didn't went to the next round, he was still the highest wicket taker of the tournament. It was needed from Sri Lanka's point of view and reviving their cricket. The team showed intent, and largely dependent, in bowling, on Wanindu Hasaranga."

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



He went past his compatriot, Ajantha Mendis, to become the highest wicket-taker in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.



#PlayBold As the 2021 #T20WorldCup edges to a close, let’s admire Wanindu Hasaranga's mastery with the ball.He went past his compatriot, Ajantha Mendis, to become the highest wicket-taker in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. As the 2021 #T20WorldCup edges to a close, let’s admire Wanindu Hasaranga's mastery with the ball.He went past his compatriot, Ajantha Mendis, to become the highest wicket-taker in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.#PlayBold https://t.co/ZPGXfm8LZU

The 2011 World Cup-winner also lauded Rizwan for his courage. The stumper played in the semi-final against Australia despite spending two days in the ICU prior to the game.

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph

He was in the hospital last two days.

Massive respect

Hero. Can you imagine this guy played for his country today & gave his best.He was in the hospital last two days.Massive respect @iMRizwanPak Hero. Can you imagine this guy played for his country today & gave his best. He was in the hospital last two days. Massive respect @iMRizwanPak . Hero. https://t.co/kdpYukcm5I

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Rizwan scored a 52-ball 67 in an eventual losing cause in the semi-final. Overall, he ended up as the third-highest run-getter in the World Cup - 281 runs in six games at 70.25.

Edited by Aditya Singh