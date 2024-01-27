"Disappointed not to get through it" - Joe Root reflects on Jasprit Bumrah's spell on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

England's ace batter Joe Root expressed his disappointment of not seeing through Jasprit Bumrah's spell on Day 3 of the first Test against India in Hyderabad. The former captain sarcastically commented that they are 1-1 against each other right now, given that each man has dismissed the other once in the game.

Root failed to make a significant score in England's second innings as Bumrah trapped him in front on Day 3 with a reverse-swinging delivery. The right-arm pacer had his tails up after sending Ben Duckett's off-stump cartwheeling, taking out England's best batter in his very next over.

In a post-match presser, Root admitted that Bumrah's spell was a massive moment in the game as he remarked that he would have scored runs had he seen it through.

"One of my frustrations was to not still be there at the back end of it, but he's a quality bowler with a huge amount of skill and pace. It's what you'd expect from a Test match and a big moment in the game.

"I was disappointed not to get through it. You know that for four or five overs he will charge in and throw everything at us. So, 1-0 to him, although 1-1 actually as I got him out earlier. I'm sure that this battle will continue throughout the series."

Along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Bumrah was India's best bowler of the day, claiming two wickets. The visitors have kept themselves afloat with a lead of 126 after conceding a 190-run deficit, thanks to Ollie Pope's brilliant unbeaten 148.

"I'm so pleased for him" - Joe Root on Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope

Root added that Pope's innings is been one of the best he has seen in India and that he deserves the accolades thoroughly. Root, who finished with four wickets in the first innings, elaborated:

"From all the tours and time I've played out here, I've not seen anything like that. It was an absolute masterclass on how to play in these conditions.

"From what he has been through, to have all that time away, to come back and deliver like that shows his character and skill as a player. I'm so pleased for him. He works really hard, and he deserves everything that comes his way."

The 112-run partnership between Pope and Ben Foakes was decisive in helping England take a lead. Rehan Ahmed has also done a credible job, adding an unbroken 41 runs with the vice-captain.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App