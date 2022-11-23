"Disappointed by Justin Langer's comments" - Cricket Australia rejects explosive statements over his exit as head coach

Cricket Australia (CA) has rejected Justin Langer's explosive claims after the former head coach accused the players and officials of engineering his axing. Langer singled out Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch, claiming they should have fronted up earlier.

Speaking on the "Back Chat Podcast," Langer claimed that Cummins spoke behind his back about his intense nature. The former opener added that he has been hearing them through the media and other sources.

Langer insisted that he deserved an extension beyond six months despite changing his ways of coaching and bringing the team some success.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau JUST IN: Justin Langer has resigned as coach of the Aussie men's team. More to come... JUST IN: Justin Langer has resigned as coach of the Aussie men's team. More to come...

CA chief Nick Hockley stated that many formal and informal feedback sessions took place following which the then head coach declined a short-term extension. Hence, Hockley was disappointed with Langer's comments and backed the players.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"I am disappointed by Justin's comments unfairly criticising some of our players. The playing group are aware they have my full support.

"Regular formal and informal opportunities to provide and receive feedback took place throughout his tenure, which is consistent with a high-performance environment. Following a comprehensive process, Justin was offered a short-term contract extension, which he rejected."

Justin Langer succeeded Darren Lehmann as Australia's head coach following the ball-tampering saga of March 2018. He stepped down after leading the Aussies to their first T20 World Cup as well as a series win in the 2021-22 Ashes.

Former cricketers like Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, and Shane Warne lashed out on the board for treating Langer unfairly.

Andrew McDonald replaced Justin Langer as Australia's head coach

Andrew McDonald. (Image Credits: Getty)

Assistant coach Andrew McDonald was promoted to the position of head coach following Justin Langer's resignation. The former Australia all-rounder led the Men in Yellow to a historic Test series victory in Pakistan in February 2022.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



FULL STORY: JUST IN: Andrew McDonald has been appointed Head Coach of the Australia Men's team on a four-year contract.FULL STORY: cricket.com.au/news/andrew-mc… JUST IN: Andrew McDonald has been appointed Head Coach of the Australia Men's team on a four-year contract.FULL STORY: cricket.com.au/news/andrew-mc… https://t.co/xXN5I1sPP7

However, McDonald finds himself under scrutiny following their failed T20 World Cup campaign on home soil.

Poll : 0 votes