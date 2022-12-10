“Disband this team, appoint Babar Azam as President” - Twitterati troll Pakistan as they collapse from 142/2 to 179/9 against England in Multan Test 

Pakistan suffered another of their infamous batting collapses, going from 142/2 to 179/9 on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Multan on Saturday, December 10. Resuming the day at 107/2, overnight batters Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel offered resistance for the initial few overs.
The solid partnership was broken when Pakistan skipper Babar (75) was bowled by Ollie Robinson with an excellent good-length delivery that tailed back in. Shakeel was then dismissed for a defiant 63 as he holed out to mid-on to give Jack Leach his 100th Test scalp.
The procession of wickets began after that as Mohammad Rizwan (10) was cleaned up by Leach. Mohammad Nawaz (1) chipped a catch off the England left-arm spinner to mid-off. Part-timer Joe Root also joined the fun by dismissing Agha Salman (4) and Mohammad Ali (0). England fast bowler Mark Wood then got his name on the wicket-taking list, trapping Zahid Mahmood lbw for a duck.
Pakistan had lost seven wickets for the addition of a mere 37 runs in their first innings in Multan on Day 2. Wood brought Pakistan’s innings to a close at 202, dismissing Faheem Ashraf for 22, thus giving England a 79-run first-innings lead.
While Twitterati weren’t surprised with Pakistan’s collapse, some did question the players’ attitude in Test cricket. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site to the team’s feeble batting effort:
Abrar Ahmed claimed 7-fer for Pakistan on Test debut
Earlier on Day 1 of the Multan Test, Pakistan’s debutant leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed 7/114 in 22 overs as England were bowled out for 281 in 54.1 overs.
England won the toss and opted to bat first. Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) played impressive knocks, but Abrar’s brilliance saw England slip from 117/1 to 167/5.
Skipper Ben Stokes (30), Will Jacks (31) and Wood (36* off 27) played handy knocks to push the visitors past the 280-run mark.
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson
