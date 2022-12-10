“Disband this team, appoint Babar Azam as President” - Twitterati troll Pakistan as they collapse from 142/2 to 179/9 against England in Multan Test 

Pakistan suffered another of their infamous batting collapses, going from 142/2 to 179/9 on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Multan on Saturday, December 10. Resuming the day at 107/2, overnight batters Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel offered resistance for the initial few overs.

The solid partnership was broken when Pakistan skipper Babar (75) was bowled by Ollie Robinson with an excellent good-length delivery that tailed back in. Shakeel was then dismissed for a defiant 63 as he holed out to mid-on to give Jack Leach his 100th Test scalp.

The procession of wickets began after that as Mohammad Rizwan (10) was cleaned up by Leach. Mohammad Nawaz (1) chipped a catch off the England left-arm spinner to mid-off. Part-timer Joe Root also joined the fun by dismissing Agha Salman (4) and Mohammad Ali (0). England fast bowler Mark Wood then got his name on the wicket-taking list, trapping Zahid Mahmood lbw for a duck.

Pakistan had lost seven wickets for the addition of a mere 37 runs in their first innings in Multan on Day 2. Wood brought Pakistan’s innings to a close at 202, dismissing Faheem Ashraf for 22, thus giving England a 79-run first-innings lead.

While Twitterati weren’t surprised with Pakistan’s collapse, some did question the players’ attitude in Test cricket. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site to the team’s feeble batting effort:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Seriously poor batting from Pakistan in 2 consecutive innings now.



Couldn't bat 100 overs for a draw in Pindi (could have even won), and now they are collapsing & conceding a healthy lead. Batting themselves out of the test pretty much. Seriously poor batting from Pakistan in 2 consecutive innings now. Couldn't bat 100 overs for a draw in Pindi (could have even won), and now they are collapsing & conceding a healthy lead. Batting themselves out of the test pretty much.

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ The lack of game awareness has cost Pakistan alot of matches across all formats in the recent past. Pakistan has literally gifted matches to opposition due to carelessness. #PAKvENG The lack of game awareness has cost Pakistan alot of matches across all formats in the recent past. Pakistan has literally gifted matches to opposition due to carelessness. #PAKvENG

Haroon @ThisHaroon Watching Pakistan team from 142 for 2 to 169 for 8 like Watching Pakistan team from 142 for 2 to 169 for 8 like https://t.co/M6a79W8Gc8

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Meanwhile, a famed Pakistan batting collapse is it? Not been able to watch but gosh! #PAKvENG Meanwhile, a famed Pakistan batting collapse is it? Not been able to watch but gosh! #PAKvENG

Haris 🔪 @Harixkhanxz



Whole Pakistan watching Pakistan team batting Collapse Whole Pakistan watching Pakistan team batting Collapse 😭https://t.co/oFojphfmY1

Wajahat Kazmi @KazmiWajahat And yet another collapse of Pakistan’s batting lineup. Horrible and shaky! And yet another collapse of Pakistan’s batting lineup. Horrible and shaky!

Haroon @hazharoon When Babar got out Pakistan were going at 4.17 runs per over. Rizwan walks in & killed the entire momentum with 0* off 27 balls. We should still back him in tests, but he is the reason we collapsed today. #PAKvENG When Babar got out Pakistan were going at 4.17 runs per over. Rizwan walks in & killed the entire momentum with 0* off 27 balls. We should still back him in tests, but he is the reason we collapsed today. #PAKvENG

Dil Dill Dennistan @DennisCricket_



Get Fawad and Shan back in there asap



#PakvEng Pakistan have been awful in this Test series.Get Fawad and Shan back in there asap Pakistan have been awful in this Test series. Get Fawad and Shan back in there asap #PakvEng

zayn @ZaynMahmood5 This current test team of Pakistan is horrible to watch. Poor mindset and approach. There was a time when we used to beat England in England but now even struggling to give them tough time in our home. This current test team of Pakistan is horrible to watch. Poor mindset and approach. There was a time when we used to beat England in England but now even struggling to give them tough time in our home.

haris. @Hariszz77 Pakistan playing well in tests Pakistan playing well in tests https://t.co/ZxJOIPi6Ca

Salaar @salaar54 Pakistan's Test match batting is just embarrassing. Can't play spin, extra bounce, reverse swing and gift wickets to part timers even. One wicket falls and there has been a collapse all of a sudden throughout the year Pakistan's Test match batting is just embarrassing. Can't play spin, extra bounce, reverse swing and gift wickets to part timers even. One wicket falls and there has been a collapse all of a sudden throughout the year

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Oh, Pakistan...



142 for 2 and 158 for 3. Slipped to 179 for 9.



When you see such a collapse, it is usually a combination of some good bowling twinned with ordinary shots. Oh, Pakistan...142 for 2 and 158 for 3. Slipped to 179 for 9. When you see such a collapse, it is usually a combination of some good bowling twinned with ordinary shots.

Abdullah @michaelscottfc Disband this cricket team, appoint Babar Azam as the President of Pakistan. Disband this cricket team, appoint Babar Azam as the President of Pakistan.

Abrar Ahmed claimed 7-fer for Pakistan on Test debut

Earlier on Day 1 of the Multan Test, Pakistan’s debutant leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed 7/114 in 22 overs as England were bowled out for 281 in 54.1 overs.

England won the toss and opted to bat first. Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) played impressive knocks, but Abrar’s brilliance saw England slip from 117/1 to 167/5.

Skipper Ben Stokes (30), Will Jacks (31) and Wood (36* off 27) played handy knocks to push the visitors past the 280-run mark.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

Poll : 0 votes