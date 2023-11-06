“Disgraceful act from Shakib and Bangladesh” – Angelo Mathews reacts to his ‘timed out’ dismissal against Bangladesh in 2023 World Cup

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews was disappointed with his timed out dismissal against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, November 6.

The 36-year-old called it a disgraceful act from Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and his team while defending himself.

Mathews told in the post-match press conference:

“I have done nothing wrong. It’s a disgraceful act from Shakib and Bangladesh. There was no common sense at that moment. This is the lowest an opposition team stooped to in my 15-year international career.”

For the unversed, Mathews departed without facing a single ball. The right-handed batter walked out to the crease with the wrong helmet. He asked for the correct helmet and, in the process, wasted over three minutes.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a timed out wicket. The right-hander pleaded to Shakib and the umpires to withdraw the appeal, but the former stood by his decision.Following the decision, Mathews was livid with himself.

Mathews later dismissed Shakib and gave him a sendoff by making a wristwatch gesture. However, Bangladesh won the match by three wickets to keep their hopes alive of ending in the top seven for automatic selection for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Was Angelo Mathews out? What do the rules say?

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) laws of cricket:

“40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.”

In the World Cup, the duration has been reduced to just two minutes.

What happened in the 2023 World Cup match?

Sri Lanka were bundled out for 279 in 49.3 overs after being asked to bat first. Charith Asalanka starred with the bat, scoring 108 off 105, including five sixes and six boundaries.

Tanzim Hasan Shakib emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/80, while Shoriful Islam and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan picked up two wickets apiece. Mehidy Hasan Miraz also picked up one wicket.

In response, Bangladesh won the game by seven wickets in hand in 41.1 overs to register their second win in the World Cup.

Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored 90 runs in 111 balls, including 12 boundaries. Shakib also hit 90 off 101 deliveries, comprising two sixes and 12 fours. Together, the duo shared a 169-run partnership for the third wicket.

Dilshan Madushanka shone with the ball for Sri Lanka, finishing with figures of 3/69, while Maheesh Theekshan and Angelo Mathews picked up two wickets apiece.

In the 2023 World Cup, Kusal Mendis and Co. will next face New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 9. On the other hand, Bangladesh will lock horns with Australia in the last league game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on November 11.

