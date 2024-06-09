"Disgusting Team selection" - Fans react as Team India gets all-out for a paltry 119 in IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Fans were highly critical of Team India's batting performance, as they were bundled out for a meager 119 in 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York is hosting this high-voltage clash on Sunday, June 9.

The Indian team started on a decent note, with skipper Rohit Sharma finding a couple of boundaries. However, the rain delay resulted in a shift of momentum, as Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) were dismissed in consecutive overs. Although Axar Patel (20) started well, he couldn't convert his start into a big knock.

Then, Suryakumar Yadav (7) and Shivam Dube (3) failed to trouble the scores. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant had his fair share of luck and scored the highest individual score by an Indian keeper against Pakistan in T20 World Cup history.

However, the 15th over by Mohammad Amir brought back-to-back wickets of Pant (42) and Ravindra Jadeja (0). Other players couldn't do enough, as India were all-out for 119.

Fans targeted the approach of the entire batting unit and also questioned the team selection. Here's what they posted on X:

"To be honest there's nothing to defend about the Indian team's batting performance here . Their shot selection was poor, and the Pakistani team sensed their vulnerability, capitalizing on it with excellent bowling. This is truly embarrassing," one fan tweeted.

"Bad shot selection and really poor batting from India. Rather than sustaining the innings by adapting to the conditions, we went for unnecessary glory shots," another noted.

This fan blasted Suryakumar Yadav's performances against big teams:

"SKY is saving his unorthodox and 360° shots for USA and Canada. Utterly useless player who never performed for ICT in big matches."

Pakistan can save their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a win against India

In their first league game, Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat to the United States of America (USA). The match went down to the super over, as the USA kept their nerves to seal a thriller.

However, if the Men in Green secure a victory against India, they can get back to stake a claim for the Super 8 stage. Meanwhile, India started the T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory against Ireland. If they lose this game, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be in a spot of bother.

