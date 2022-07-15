"Divided by borders, united by cricket" - Twiteratti reacts as Babar Azam shows support for struggling Virat Kohli

Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam has thrown his support behind star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who has struggled for runs in recent times.

The talismanic run-scorer has gone without scoring a century in 78 innings across formats. His last hundred came against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2019.

Kohli has faced constant criticism for his extended lean patch of form. Many former cricketers feel the former captain should be benched from the shortest format of the game.

While the voice of his ouster from the Indian team continues to grow, Babar has rallied behind Kohli, urging the right-handed batter to stay strong.

Taking to Twitter, Babar wrote:

"This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli."

Babar's message was well-received by fans across borders. Fans showered praise on the Pakistan skipper for his generous gesture, keeping aside the political differences between the two countries.

Here are some of the reactions:

Amit @Amity4116

We literally want Kohli to make strong comeback. Time isn't with him but yes this too shall pass.



#BabarAzam

#ViratKohli

My man just keeps on offering reasons after reasons to love him. This tweet will bring millions on same page regardless of hate. Lots of love, Babar❤️We literally want Kohli to make strong comeback. Time isn't with him but yes this too shall pass.

SameeR🚦 @Sust_Awam

( Babar Azam)

Both legends in one frame

Both legends in one frame

Shehreyar Khan Orakzai @ShehreyarKhan01 #BabarAzam𓃵

Lucky are those, who witnessed these moments.



A first meet up of two gentlemen as CAPs' and probably the last. 🥺 We will never see them together again. X



Lucky are those, who witnessed these moments.

A first meet up of two gentlemen as CAPs' and probably the last. 🥺 We will never see them together again.

PSLINFO @pslinfopk



Babar Azam throws his support and advises Virat Kohli to stay strong following the latter's poor form with the bat



Babar Azam throws his support and advises Virat Kohli to stay strong following the latter's poor form with the bat

"He doesn't need reassurance" - Rohit Sharma defends Virat Kohli

India captain Rohit Sharma has once again backed Virat Kohli, saying that the 33-year-old doesn't need any reassurance after a below-par return in the second ODI against England at Lord's on Thursday.

The Delhi-born cricketer scored 16 as India were bundled out for 146 in pursuit of a target of 246. Addressing reporters after the penultimate ODI, Rohit said:

"He [Kohli] has played so many matches. He is playing from so many years. He is such a great batsman, so he does not need reassurance."

He added:

"I pointed this in my last press conference, too: form goes up and down, that is part and parcel of any cricketer's career. So, a player like him, who has played for so many years, who has made so many runs, who has won so many matches, for him, he only needs one or two good innings (to bounce back).

"That is my thinking and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly."

Virat Kohli will hope to bounce back when India and England lock horns with each other in the third and final ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

