"DM me for some tips" – David Warner hilariously congratulates Virat Kohli on the birth of his baby girl

Virat Kohli shared the news of his first child's birth on various social media platforms earlier today. The Indian cricket team captain received best wishes from cricketers all over the world.

While most cricketers sent a formal congratulatory message to Kohli, David Warner preferred to offer some tips to the new father.

David Warner congratulated Virat Kohli in the comments box of his Instagram post. He mentioned it was fantastic news before hilariously asking Virat to message him for some tips. Warner has three kids.

David Warner's comment on Virat Kohli's Instagram post

David Warner and Virat Kohli have interacted a lot with each other on social media. Kohli has left comments on the Australian's TikTok videos, while Warner has also regularly engaged with the 32-year-old's posts on social media platforms.

Virat Kohli played seven international games against Australia before returning home on paternal leave. Meanwhile, David Warner suffered an injury during the ODI series against India.

Warner missed the T20Is but seems to have recovered from that injury. The Australian opener aggregated 18 runs in the Sydney Test match versus India.

Virat Kohli will likely lead the Indian cricket team at home against England

The Indian cricket team is still in Australia and will play one more Test match before heading home. After the Australian tour, the Men in Blue will host the England cricket team at home.

With Virat Kohli having spent enough time with his wife and newborn daughter till then, he is likely to be available to play against England.

India will face England in five T20Is, three ODIs, and four Tests. Later in 2021, the Indian cricket team is set to visit the United Kingdom for a five-Test series.