"Do Bhai, dono Tabaahi"- Arshdeep Singh's hilarious reel with Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep after India's historic win vs England in 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh shared a hilarious reel featuring teammates Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep after the conclusion of the second Test against England on Sunday (July 6) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Siraj and Deep stole the show with the ball and helped India clinch a massive 336-run win in the contest. Arshdeep Singh is part of the Indian squad for the England tour but was not in the playing XI for the second Test.

India's bowling spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, was rested for this game to manage his workload. Akash Deep replaced him in the playing XI and bowled phenomenal spells of 4/88 and 6/99 across both innings. Mohammed Siraj handled the responsibility of the senior bowler in the side well and picked up seven wickets in the game to complement Akash's efforts in the bowling department.

Arshdeep Singh posted a funny reel on his official Instagram handle after the Test to applaud Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep for their special contributions in the memorable triumph at Edgbaston. While the two pacers posed with the stumps, Arshdeep said:

"Do Bhai, dono Tabaahi (Two brothers, both destructive)."

You can watch the reel below:

"He bowled consistently with that penetration"- Aakash Chopra on Akash Deep after India's win vs England in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed Akash Deep's bowling performance in the Edgbaston Test and applauded him for his consistency across both innings. Speaking about the pacer in a video on his YouTube channel, 'Aakash Chopra', the 47-year-old said:

"Akash Deep's story is very interesting. Of course, he bowled extremely well, which all of us saw. The ball moves after pitching. In fact, he is more of a seam bowler. There are two kinds of bowlers. One swings the ball in the air, and the other bowler keeps the ball straight in the air, but the ball moves left or right after pitching. He falls in the second category."

The cricketer-turned-commentator continued:

"His ball comes almost straight in the air, and then comes in very sharply after pitching. If you don't believe me, ask Harry Brook because he couldn't figure out the ball at all. It pitched and came in quickly, not once, but in both innings, and on a flat pitch. He bowled consistently with that penetration. The new ball suits him more, but he has been consistent."

With the five-match Test series level at 1-1, the third Test will commence on Thursday (July 10) at the Lord's.

