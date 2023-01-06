"Do not expect consistency from him"- Former Indian opener on Rishabh Pant's match-winning ability

Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner K Srikkanth feels the Men in Blue need match-winners like Rishabh Pant in their 2023 World Cup squad but shouldn't expect him to score consistently.

Srikkanth gave the example of players like Yusuf Pathan in the 2011 World Cup squad, who on their day, were more than capable of winning the game single-handedly. Although Pant hasn't been in the greatest of form in white ball cricket, Srikkanth feels it's his match-winning ability that India need in big games.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Srikkanth had to say about the need for X-factor players in the Men in Blue's World Cup team:

"You want to win matches; you need horses like Yusuf Pathan who will win you matches single-handedly. Even if they win you three of the ten matches that’s enough. Do not expect consistency from these players.

We have a player like that in this time's squad, Rishabh Pant, do not expect consistency from him. I don’t want consistency, I want to win matches, and if these guys can do it single-handedly, then great. Who will do that for you? Rishabh Pant will do that for you."

K Srikkanth on his preferred pace combination for India

Srikkanth feels that along with the obvious choices of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik should be a part of India's bowling attack in the 50-over World Cup later this year.

He also had some names he would leave off the list of World Cup probables. Srikkanth said:

"Two of the players won’t be in my list, Shubhman Gill and Shardul Thakur. If you want my medium pacers they would be Bumrah, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Mohmmed Siraj. Four medium pacers are enough. Shami would be a so-so. I’m speaking as a chairman of selectors and not a fan, I would instead bring in Hooda."

Umran Malik @umran_malik_01 2023 begins on a winning note 2023 begins on a winning note🇮🇳❤ https://t.co/tf7jNVL8nY

Rishabh Pant is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident while driving from Delhi to Roorkee. Although he may recover by the time the World Cup comes around, it will be interesting to see whether the selectors consider him fit enough and in form to get into the final squad.

Poll : 0 votes