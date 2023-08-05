"Do I grudge his money? Not at all" - Aakash Chopra on Alex Hales' retirement from international cricket

Aakash Chopra has said that he cannot complain about Alex Hales' call to bid goodbye to international cricket and earn huge bucks in short-format leagues across the world.

Hales recently announced his retirement from international cricket. The opener represented England in 11 Tests, 70 ODIs and 75 T20Is, and was an integral member of their T20 World Cup-winning side last year.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Hales could have played international cricket for a few more years. However, the former Indian opener added that he can't criticize the England batter for the choice he made, elaborating:

"Is it too early? 34 years is an age where you feel you can stretch it for another two-three years. Even if he didn't play in the ODI World Cup, he could have been a strong candidate for the next T20 World Cup.

"However, he said that he wants to take the route of just playing league cricket and making a lot of money for the next two-three years because he has already won the World Cup and doesn't have a dream of achieving anything more while playing for England. Do I grudge his money? Not at all."

Chopra pointed out that he is not responsible for how Hales earns his living and thereby doesn't have a right to say whether he made the correct call or not.

"This ever-growing phenomenon will be seen growing further" - Aakash Chopra

Franchise leagues like the IPL have mushroomed across the globe. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra believes Alex Hales' call is a sign of things to come, observing:

"One thing is for sure - this ever-growing phenomenon will be seen growing further because you now have a league everywhere. You have MLC in America, T10 somewhere else, then Zim Afro, ILT20, CPL, BBL, PSL, IPL, SA20 - there are so many PLs (leagues)."

The reputed commentator pointed out that cricketers have a plethora of options to ply their trade throughout the year, stating:

"If you have so many, you can always pick and choose. When you have so many leagues, you have the chance to be busy throughout the year. As a cricketer, you want to play cricket and that's what you are doing. If A gives me more money than B, I am happy to go with A."

However, Chopra acknowledged that such calls are setbacks for the national sides as they lose players who they have groomed. He added that boards need to take cognizance of this and redevise their strategies.

