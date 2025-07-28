“Do you want to get a Test 100 against Brook & Duckett?” – Ben Stokes loses cool as Jadeja and Sundar delay draw in ENG vs IND 4th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 28, 2025 00:20 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Ben Stokes-led England in a heated moment with Ravindra Jadeja on Day 5 in Manchester. [Getty Images]

England captain Ben Stokes was visibly frustrated as India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar delayed the draw in the fourth Test in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The all-rounder didn’t bowl his frontline bowlers with the two Indian players nearing their tons. Stokes even asked whether the duo would like to reach their centuries by playing part-time bowlers Harry Brook and Ben Duckett.

The gesture came after the tourists backed the two batters to continue batting and score their respective tons, with 15 overs left in the game. Eventually, the Men in Blue played five more overs before shaking hands and settling for a draw with 10 overs left in the play. Jadeja and Sundar returned with scores of 107* and 101*, sharing an unbeaten 203-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Here's how the fiery exchange took place:

The England team said to Jadeja:

“If you wanted a 100, you should have batted like it earlier.”

Stokes told Jadeja:

“Jaddu, you want to get a Test 100 against Harry Brook & Ben Duckett?”

Jadeja replied:

“What do you want me to do? Just walk off?

England opener Zak Crawley entered the chat, saying:

“Jaddu, just shake your hands.”

Jadeja retorted:

“I can’t do anything.”

Crawley reiterated:

“You can, you shake your hands, and it is done.”

Watch the video below:

Later, Stokes admitted that he wanted to protect his frontline bowlers ahead of the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval, starting on July 31. The 34-year-old said in the post-match show (via Cricbuzz):

“On India delaying the draw) Yeah, I think all the hard work was done by India. They both (Washi and Jadeja) played incredibly well, and it got to that point where there was obviously only one result, and there was absolutely no chance I was going to risk any of my big fast bowlers through injuries with one more game to go.”
“I didn't have a problem with it” – Former England captain expresses his surprise over Ben Stokes’s behaviour towards Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar

Former England captain Nasser Hussain expressed his surprise over Ben Stokes’ behaviour as Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja delayed the draw on the fifth and final day. He told Sky Sports:

I didn't have a problem with it. England seemed to have a problem with it. They were a little bit tired - tired bowlers, tired legs. They wanted to get off. The two lads have worked hard to get into the 80s and 90s. They wanted Test match hundreds. Stokes didn't have to bowl Brook, and it looked a bit silly at the end. But, we make far too much of these things.”
"They played well. They deserved a draw; they deserved to be there at the end. All credit to India. It's only England's second-ever draw under the Bazball regime. The other one [came] on this ground as well because of [the] rain. This one is a draw simply because England couldn't roll over [India] and those two left-handers were brilliant," he added.
About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by James Kuanal
