“Do you want to get a Test 100 against Brook & Duckett?” – Ben Stokes loses cool as Jadeja and Sundar delay draw in ENG vs IND 4th Test [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes was visibly frustrated as India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar delayed the draw in the fourth Test in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The all-rounder didn’t bowl his frontline bowlers with the two Indian players nearing their tons. Stokes even asked whether the duo would like to reach their centuries by playing part-time bowlers Harry Brook and Ben Duckett.The gesture came after the tourists backed the two batters to continue batting and score their respective tons, with 15 overs left in the game. Eventually, the Men in Blue played five more overs before shaking hands and settling for a draw with 10 overs left in the play. Jadeja and Sundar returned with scores of 107* and 101*, sharing an unbeaten 203-run partnership for the fifth wicket.Here's how the fiery exchange took place:The England team said to Jadeja:“If you wanted a 100, you should have batted like it earlier.”Stokes told Jadeja:“Jaddu, you want to get a Test 100 against Harry Brook &amp; Ben Duckett?”Jadeja replied:“What do you want me to do? Just walk off?England opener Zak Crawley entered the chat, saying:“Jaddu, just shake your hands.”Jadeja retorted:“I can’t do anything.”Crawley reiterated:“You can, you shake your hands, and it is done.”Watch the video below:Later, Stokes admitted that he wanted to protect his frontline bowlers ahead of the fifth and final Test against India at the Oval, starting on July 31. The 34-year-old said in the post-match show (via Cricbuzz):“On India delaying the draw) Yeah, I think all the hard work was done by India. They both (Washi and Jadeja) played incredibly well, and it got to that point where there was obviously only one result, and there was absolutely no chance I was going to risk any of my big fast bowlers through injuries with one more game to go.”“I didn't have a problem with it” – Former England captain expresses his surprise over Ben Stokes’s behaviour towards Ravindra Jadeja and Washington SundarFormer England captain Nasser Hussain expressed his surprise over Ben Stokes’ behaviour as Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja delayed the draw on the fifth and final day. He told Sky Sports:I didn't have a problem with it. England seemed to have a problem with it. They were a little bit tired - tired bowlers, tired legs. They wanted to get off. The two lads have worked hard to get into the 80s and 90s. They wanted Test match hundreds. Stokes didn't have to bowl Brook, and it looked a bit silly at the end. But, we make far too much of these things.”&quot;They played well. They deserved a draw; they deserved to be there at the end. All credit to India. It's only England's second-ever draw under the Bazball regime. The other one [came] on this ground as well because of [the] rain. This one is a draw simply because England couldn't roll over [India] and those two left-handers were brilliant,&quot; he added.Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test full scorecard.