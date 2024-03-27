"Do we want him to go back to the UK" - Dale Steyn baffled by David Bedingham's omission from South Africa's central contracts list

Former South African pace spearhead Dale Steyn has questioned the CSA for omitting promising David Bedingham from their central contract list announced on Tuesday. The 39-year-old questioned whether the CSA wants the right-hander to the United Kingdom.

Bedingham is arguably one of the most promising batters in the domestic circuit today. The 29-year-old impressed during his debut for the national team, making 56 against a vaunted Indian bowling attack in a winning cause. Bedingham's maiden Test hundred came against New Zealand in Hamilton, albeit in a losing cause. He has accumulated 347 runs in four Tests at 49.57.

Steyn took to his official account on X and replied the following to a journalist's tweet:

"WTAF! Do we want him to go back to the UK, CSA genuinely forcing his hand, and if he did, I’d shake it and say well done."

South Africa's central contracts list: Temba Bavuma, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Quinton de Kock and Anrich Norjte also among those omitted from South Africa's men's central contract list

Keeper-batter Quinton de Kock and Anrich Norjte also comprise the players who've been omitted from the central contract list.

De Kock retired from 50-over internationals after the 2023 World Cup but committed himself to playing T20Is. With the left-hander skipping the T20I series against India earlier this year, reports suggest his place for the World Cup is under scrutiny.

Nortje's career, meanwhile, has been embroiled with injuries of late. The right-arm speedster missed the 2023 World Cup, followed by the entire home summer. He is expected to play in IPL 2024 and push for his inclusion in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad.