"Does not pay your mortgage" - Former England captain's huge statement on Karun Nair not converting his start on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan sympathised with Team India batter Karun Nair following his 40-run knock in the first innings of the third Test against England, but opined that he has to convert to cement his place in the playing XI. The No.3 batter looked solid for the majority of his innings, but nicked one off Ben Stokes' bowling, leading to a stunning one-handed catch by Joe Root at first slip.

Bumped up to No.3 as part of Team India's radical changes after the seven-wicket loss in the series opener at Headingley, Karun Nair has amassed starts in almost all of his outings. He scored 31 and 26 in the first and the second innings, respectively, at Edgbaston, before being dismissed by Brydon Carse on both occasions.

The right-handed batter had to come into bat in the second over itself, and was up against a fiery Jofra Archer from the get-go. He fended off the fiery bouncers, and looked relatively secure, helping India get to the Tea Break without any more casualties.

Although the recent 40-run knock is his highest in the series, Vaughan opined that he has to put up a big knock to convince the team management as the long-term No.3 going forward.

"I thought he (Nair) played nicely, but we all know that in cricket, a 30 or a 40 does not pay your mortgage. It does not pay everything off, you need to get that 40 into an 80, the 80s into 150s, the 150s into double centuries. He will be disappointed because he played well, and it was a great catch. I would hope that India stick by him, at least another couple of games, just to give him a run at No.3," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

His runs also came at a good rate in the first innings, which kept the scoreboard ticking and the English bowlers at bay. With KL Rahul holding the other end securely, his former domestic teammate unleashed some fluent drives in his 62-ball 40.

"He survived Archer’s harsh early spell and began looking comfortable" - Anil Kumble praises Karun Nair's contribution in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India spinner Anil Kumble opined that barring his outing in the first innings at Headingley, where he was dismissed for a duck, Karun Nair has looked largely solid.

“He’s (Nair) had a solid series overall, except for that one innings. He survived Archer’s harsh early spell and began looking comfortable. Some of his cover drives were beautiful to watch. But it was one of those dismissals – he edged a good delivery, and Joe Root took a stunning low catch," Anil Kumble said on Jio Hotstar (via News 18).

Team India went on to lose Shubman Gill's wicket as well, following the departure of Karun Nair. At Stumps on Day 2, the score reads 145-3, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant unbeaten at the crease.

