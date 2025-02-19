“Does he play for India” - 2017 winner blasts Pakistan for favoritism to injured player ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of favoritism towards the young injured opener, Saim Ayub, ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Ali, who helped Pakistan win the 2017 Champions Trophy, is currently out of favor with the national selectors.

Meanwhile, Ayub was in the middle of a sensational tour of South Africa earlier this year when he suffered an ankle injury during the second and final Test in Cape Town. He was subsequently ruled out of the Champions Trophy at home and is currently in London for rehabilitation and recovery, a privilege Ali feels to have not received when he was injured a few years ago.

Accusing the PCB of giving special treatment to Ayub, Ali said on the 'Ultra Edge' podcast [as quoted by NDTV]:

"Saim Ayub is injured. He is the player of your team. Wasn't I a member of the team in 2020? If another player gets injured, won't he be a member of the team? Does he play for India?"

He added:

"You're giving VVIP Treatment to Saim Ayub. If someone gets injured in the future, would you give him the same treatment? No, you won't. So, what have you done here? May God give him health and fitness, and may he win a lot of matches for Pakistan. But every rise has a fall. If Saim Ayub gets injured again, will they treat him the same? No, they won't."

Ayub debuted for Pakistan in 2023 and has established himself as one of their all-format players. The 22-year-old has played 44 matches across formats, scoring over 1,300 runs with three centuries and five half-centuries.

"Babar should open as he is a technically strong batter" - Mohammad Rizwan on Pakistan squad ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Babar struggled at the top in the recent home tri-series [Credit: Getty]

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has confirmed that ace batter Babar Azam will open the batting in the absence of Saim Ayub in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

With the injury to Ayub, Pakistan were forced to open with Babar alongside Fakhar Zaman in the home tri-series (involving South Africa and New Zealand) ahead of the mega event. However, Babar struggled, scoring only 62 runs in three innings at an average of under 21.

Talking about Babar opening the batting on the eve of the Champions Trophy opener, Rizwan said [as quoted by India Today]:

"It’s not that we don’t have options, we do have. But if you look at the conditions, Babar is the right man to open. We are not sure about reports of Babar not opening the batting. We want genuine openers, but given the needs of the team, we thought that Babar should open as he is a technically strong batter. He is our opener."

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener in Karachi today (February 19).

