“Doesn’t he live in St. John’s Wood or nearby?” - Former cricketer’s massive statement on Virat Kohli after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England batter Jonathan Trott believes the recently retired Virat Kohli could be missing Test cricket after India's memorable 336-run win at Edgbaston. The 36-year-old retired from Tests in May after representing India in 123 red-ball outings.

Ad

Following their Edgbaston victory, Kohli congratulated the side through his X handle, posting:

"Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kohli's reaction had Trott wondering if the champion batter misses being part of the dressing room and whether a comeback could be on in the future.

"Coming back to Virat Kohli's tweet, no wonder he misses that dressing room feeling. I sometimes wonder how quickly that feeling comes back after you give up the game. Doesn’t he live in St. John’s Wood or nearby? Can he not be persuaded to come back?," he said on Sony Sports (via Hindustan Times).

Ad

When reminded about Shubman Gill's heroics at No. 4 in the first two Tests, Trott said:

"I’m sure he (Kohli) would have liked No. 5 or 3."

Gill has been in red-hot form in the opening two Tests, scoring 585 runs in four innings at an average of over 146. His heroics with a 269 and 161 in the second Test at Edgbaston helped India level the five-match series at 1-1.

Virat Kohli was part of India's previous three Test tours of England

Expand Tweet

Ad

Virat Kohli was part of India's three previous Test tours of England in 2014, 2018, and 2021/22. He endured a dismal maiden tour in 2014, finishing with an average of under 14 in five Tests as India suffered a 1-3 series loss.

However, the veteran batter silenced his critics in style in the following 2018 tour, finishing as the series' leading run-scorer with 593 runs at an average of 59.30, including two centuries. Kohli also captained the side, but India lost the five-match affair 1-4.

Ad

His final Test tour of England came in 2021/22, when he led India to a 2-1 lead before the fifth Test was postponed to the following year due to COVID-19. While Kohli played the series finale in 2022, Jasprit Bumrah led the side that lost by seven wickets.

The 36-year-old scored 1,096 runs in England in Tests at an average of 33.21 in 17 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news