"Doesn’t matter how many superstars you have" - Brian Lara feels India lack 'final plan' in ICC events

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara reckons that Team India lack that final plan in ICC events, which is why they have failed to win any big tournament over the last few years. The Windies legend said that irrespective of the number of superstars in the Indian team, they need to work towards putting together a winning formula in place to take them all the way.

India will be looking to end their ICC title drought during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. The Men in Blue have not won an ICC tournament in any format since 2013. They reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home without losing a match but went down to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on Star Sports, Lara termed absence of a final plan as the major area of concern for the Men in Blue heading into the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"The Indian team, just looking from the outside, in previous cups, be it in T20s, be it in 50 overs, I just feel that they lack in that final plan in terms of how they are going to go about it. It doesn’t matter how many superstars you have, how are you going to go about in this World Cup? What plans are you going to have in place? How are you going to structure your innings?..." Lara said.

"I believe, hopefully, Rahul Dravid can get his players working towards a certain plan to win the Cup," the former player added.

India’s last win in an ICC event came when they beat England to lift the Champions Trophy in 2013.

"You can pick another 15 players, and they will still be one of the favorites" - Lara on India's talent pool

Looking at the positives, Lara said that India are a very talented side and have a vast pool of players. He believes that the Men in Blue could pick a different 15 from the one chosen for the World Cup and would still be among the strongest sides in the competition.

"I think the Indian team looks very good. India is blessed with a lot of talent. You can pick another 15 players and they will still be one of the favorites to win the World Cup. This team has a lot of experience. I think it's balanced in both bat and ball. In the bowling department obviously, you are looking to see how many spinners they have for the conditions in the Caribbean and in America," Lara said.

"The fast bowlers will, of course, be led by Jasprit Bumrah. But I believe it's a very experienced team. It's a team you have seen on paper before in previous World Cups, with maybe the addition of a couple of new names," the former West Indies skipper added.

Team India kick off their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

