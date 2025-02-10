"Domestic matches helped" - India all-rounder's statement on his back-to-back stellar display with the ball after IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025

India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja credited his experience in the Ranji Trophy following his excellent display with the ball in the first two ODIs against England in the ongoing three-match series. The left-arm spinner remarked that his first-class experience with Saurashtra helped him find rhythm before his comeback to ODIs after the 2023 World Cup.

Jadeja's remarks came after he bagged three wickets apiece in the first two contests, returning with figures of 3/26 and 3/35, respectively. The southpaw is equally handy with the bat in the lower order, staying unbeaten on 12 and 11, respectively.

The Men in Blue won by identical margins of four wickets on both occasions to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The all-rounder remains vital for Team India's success at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Jadeja recently played a couple of games for Saurashtra in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. The 36-year-old bagged 12 wickets against Delhi, returning with figures of 5/66 and 7/38 in the two innings. He wasn't required to bowl against minnows Assam in the next match.

Jadeja said in the post-match press conference (via India Today):

"Playing the domestic matches helped as the number of overs I sent down helped me get into rhythm. After almost two years I am playing ODIs and was trying bowl same lines and lengths as Test matches."

"Huge boost" - Ravindra Jadeja on India captain's timely century ahead of Champions Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja also spoke about the significance of India captain Rohit Sharma's comeback hundred ahead of Champions Trophy. The all-rounder pointed out that the skipper was only an inning away from returning to form given his records, which speak for itself in the 50-over format. He said in the same interaction:

"Sometimes, it just takes one or two innings to turn things around. The good thing is that, before an important tournament like the Champions Trophy, scoring a hundred is a huge boost. It’s great for the team, and obviously, he himself knows his game well. There’s nothing much to think or discuss."

Rohit Sharma scored 119 runs off 90 balls, hitting seven sixes and 12 boundaries. His knock came after he managed just two runs in the previous match. During his innings, he broke former West Indies batter Chris Gayle's record (331) for second most sixes in ODIs. Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi stays atop with 351 maximums.

The 37-year-old will be keen to carry his form in the third ODI against England, scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

