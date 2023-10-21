"Don't come to India if you can't handle the pressure"- S Sreesanth to Pakistan team after IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup match

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth is baffled at reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board complained about the hostility of the crowd during India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup game in Ahmedabad.

He explained how it was natural for the crowd to rally behind the home team and claimed that Pakistan would have been praised had they played better cricket. The 2011 World Cup winner also asked them not to come to India if they couldn't handle the pressure.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Sreesanth spoke about the values that former legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni instilled in the team and said:

"See, you will get praise from the crowd if you do well and if you do poorly, you will get criticized. As a team, you need to be ready for both. Mahi bhai always has said to focus on process because the pressure will always be there. Don't come to India if you can't handle the pressure. Go back. As it is you're playing that way."

Don't think Pakistan can ever beat India: Sreesanth

Sreesanth was surprised by Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur's cheeky comment that Pakistan would meet India in the final. The Men in Blue have an 8-0 lead in terms of head-to-head against Pakistan in ODI World Cups and the former pacer feels the streak may never get broken.

Here's what he stated:

“Mickey Arthur said we’ll meet in the final. I don’t think Pakistan can ever beat India in an ICC trophy and or in any other event considering the team they have. Even our C team can beat Pakistan’s main XI. Make an IPL XI of players who are not playing, even they can defeat the Pakistan team.”

Things went from bad to worse for Pakistan as they lost their most recent game against Australia comprehensively in Bengaluru by 62 runs.