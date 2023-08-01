"Don't drop him now" - Aakash Chopra wants India to persist with Sanju Samson in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra wants Team India to persist with Sanju Samson in their playing XI for the third ODI against the West Indies.

The final game of the three-match series will be played in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Tuesday, August 1. Samson was given a chance at No. 3 in the second ODI but managed only nine runs off 19 deliveries.

While previewing the third ODI in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Samson should continue to be in India's playing XI, saying:

"Ishan Kishan as an opener - tick mark, but Ishan Kishan as a middle order - we don't know. Sanju Samson has got one knock at No. 3, so don't drop him now, keep him in the team."

The former Indian opener highlighted the importance of the series decider for Suryakumar Yadav, elaborating:

"I think this will be a very important game for Suryakumar Yadav. He is going to remain in our thoughts because he plays T20s too and plays very well but if he doesn't score runs in ODIs here as well, you will see a slight problem brewing."

Suryakumar has aggregated 43 runs across his two innings in the series. The unconventional batter does not have a great overall ODI record either, having scored 476 runs at an underwhelming average of 23.80 in 23 innings. He might have to give a better account of himself to remain in contention for a spot in India's Asia Cup and World Cup squads.

"Hardik Pandya needs to score runs" - Aakash Chopra

Hardik Pandya was dismissed cheaply in the first two ODIs.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Hardik Pandya being among the runs is crucial for the visitors, stating:

"Hardik Pandya needs to score runs. Hardik Pandya's bowling is essential in any case but he scoring runs is even more essential. Why do you have a combination of seniors and juniors in a team?"

The reputed commentator highlighted that the presence of Pandya in the middle order will help lessen the pressure on relatively inexperienced players like Sanju Samson. He explained:

"Assuming you are playing with Sanju, not that Sanju is a spring chicken, but Sanju does not have that much experience, so it is important for Sanju that Hardik Pandya stands with him. If Hardik gets out, there is more pressure on Sanju. That is why Hardik is very important in my opinion."

Chopra believes Tuesday's game will be crucial for Umran Malik's prospects. He concluded by stating that Yuzvendra Chahal should also be given a chance and questioned why the leg-spinner is not being considered at all.

