"Don’t expect full half-volleys if you’re Travis Head" - Former Australian legend on Travis Head's return amidst 2023 World Cup

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh reckonsTravis Head will once again be tested with a barrage of short balls in Australia's upcoming games at the 2023 World Cup.

After missing out the initial phase of the tournament with a fractured hand, Head is likely to be back for the game against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Saturday, October 28.

Head has had an issue with the short ball, and teams like India and England tried to exploit it during the World Test Championship and the Ashes respectively earlier this year. Waugh said on Fox Cricket about Head:

"He’ll probably have to be aware that opposition bowlers will bowl short at him. It’s one area where he can be exploited.

"Don’t expect full half-volleys if you’re Travis Head. When he does play England and New Zealand, they’ll look to bowl short at him and test that hand injury out."

Travis Head has to open the innings: Mark Waugh

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner created history by scoring the second-highest opening partnership in World Cups (269 runs) against Pakistan. However, Waugh reckons once Head is fit, he should make the XI as an opener.

Waugh shed light on the impact the left-hander has had at the top of the order:

"If Travis Head plays, he’s got to open the innings. Obviously it will to be tough to separate Warner and (Mitchell) Marsh at the top after their game against Pakistan, where they both batted beautifully."

He added:

“Hopefully, Head can get back into form as soon as possible, given he’s had a bit of a break.

"Five to six weeks off without playing, it’s never that easy to come back in and start slapping them off the middle. Hopefully, he can slot back in and have the impact he’s had over the last 12 months."

After losing their first two games, the Aussies have found momentum with three wins on the bounce. Head's presence could just give them the X-factor they need to become serious World Cup contenders.