"Don't give him a break" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal being rested for India vs West Indies T20I series

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Indian selectors for resting Yuzvendra Chahal during the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies.

The wily leg-spinner is not part of the 18-member Indian squad named for the five-match T20I series against the Caribbean side. He will, however, be plying his trade in the preceding ODI series against the same opponents.

Reflecting on Yuzvendra Chahal's omission on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted how the spinner hasn't played a lot in the last couple of years. He mentioned:

"Yuzi Chahal - I am talking about 2021 and 2022, he has played 17 matches in total for India, in which he has picked 20 wickets at an average of 21, he is doing very well. If he has played this much cricket only, don't give him a break, let the wagon run, the more he bowls, the better it is."

Pointing out the lack of transparency, the former Indian opener reckoned the leg-spinner wouldn't have asked for a break himself. Chopra said:

"He played the entire IPL, no doubt, I don't think this guy would be asking for rest unless there is a niggle which we don't know about. The information does not come, so we don't get to know anything, then there are only conjectures."

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of Team India's most potent bowlers in limited-overs cricket in recent times. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner is unlikely to have asked for a break, considering that he was deeply hurt after being ignored for the T20 World Cup last year.

"You don't even play him all the matches in a series" - Aakash Chopra on Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets in the second ODI against England

The former Indian batter pointed out that Chahal didn't even play all the games in the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland and England. He observed:

"You don't even play him all the matches in a series - play him one in Ireland, two in England and then you do not take him to West Indies, you will play him the ODIs but not the T20Is. Personally, I feel you should make him play."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that a spinner does not need to be given too many breaks unless he is nursing an injury. He opined:

"You don't need that much rest, let him play is what I feel, unless of course Yuzi, who is very close to my heart, has asked for rest, there is some niggle, fair enough. I will respect that but if that is not the case, then Yuzi should play in my opinion."

Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are the wrist-spinners named in the Indian squad for the T20Is against the West Indies. The selectors might be looking at trying out the duo to finalize their backup wrist-spinner for the T20 World Cup later this year.

