"Don’t hold press conferences every 3 minutes" - Wasim Akram's advice to new Pakistan management

Former pacer Wasim Akram advised the new Pakistan management to not "hold press conferences every three minutes", in an apparent dig at chief selector Wahab Riaz, who appointed and sacked Salman Butt from his panel within hours.

Apart from Butt, Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum were also part of Riaz's selection panel. However, Butt's appointment came under immense backlash due to his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal. The 39-year-old was imprisoned for over two years in 2011 and bore a five-month ICC ban.

“Pakistan team has reached Australia and I wish them all the best for the Test series. Mohammad Hafeez has joined the Pakistan Cricket Board as team director and Wahab Riaz has taken over as chief selector, Kamran Akmal and all others,” Akram said in a video.

“These are present cricketers. This is their time and let’s give them at least one year to prove themselves. And one more advice, don’t hold press conferences every three minutes. Stick to your decisions and be brave,” he added.

Riaz had said he was under no pressure to sack Butt and called media criticism "propaganda". He further cited the examples of Inda's Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja, who were involved in similar controversies, and suggested that his countrymen should also think about allowing Butt back into official positions.

Pakistan and Australia will play three Tests Down Under

Australia will host the Aisan team for three Tests in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney between December 14 and January 7. The visitors have never won a Test series in Australia and are currently on a 17-Test losing streak Down Under.

The new management took over soon after the 2023 World Cup and would want to earn as much respect as possible with their on-field performances in Australia.