"Don't know whose idea it was" - Ambati Rayudu criticises 2023 World Cup final pitch

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes that the pitch used for the 2023 World Cup final between the Men in Blue and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was not appropriate for such a big match.

He opined that the summit clash should not have been played on such a slow and sluggish surface. Suggesting that the pitch in Ahmedabad wasn't a good wicket, Rayudu said during his appearance on The Ranveer Show:

"Even the wicket was very, very slow and lethargic for a final. I don't know whose idea it was. I think even a normal surface would have done because we were way stronger than the Australian side. We didn't have to do all that in the final. It was just supposed to be a good cricketing wicket, which, unfortunately, it wasn't."

After being put in to bat first, the Men in Blue posted a below-par 240-run total. The Indian batters visibly struggled to get going in the middle overs. To make matters worse, they lost wickets at crucial junctures, which didn't allow them to up the ante towards the back end.

The pitch got better for batting in the second innings, resulting in Australia chasing down the target comfortably with six wickets to spare. Ambati Rayudu reckoned that in a 50-over game, the pitch should behave the same throughout the match, adding:

"Somehow, people think that they are helping the Indian side by preparing a wicket like that. We got stuck on a wicket that was so slow. I don't think that should happen. It should be a good cricketing wicket. We have the skill and strength in our side to beat any side. The pitch remaining the same throughout 100 overs is an ideal scenario in a limited-overs game. The toss shouldn't matter that much."

Rayudu further stated that if the 2023 World Cup final pitch was prepared to favor India, it wasn't a very wise decision, elaborating:

"I don't know if somebody has thought about it or done it on purpose. If they had done it on purpose, it's stupidity. But I don't think they would have done it."

Rohit Sharma and Co. had a dream run in the showpiece event, securing 10 wins on the trot to make it to the final unbeaten. However, their maiden defeat came in the most important fixture.

"This is the best Indian side I've seen play in a World Cup" - Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu stated that India's 2023 World Cup squad was the strongest Indian side to play in the World Cup. He mentioned that while the 2011 tournament-winning squad was also a very potent one, the current side delivered fantastic performances throughout the tournament.

He said:

"Sometimes, things happen like that, but I feel this is the best Indian side I've seen play in a World Cup. 2011 was a better Indian side than this in general because of the skill factor and experience, but this side played the best in all the World Cups that I've seen."

Urging fans to celebrate Team India's dominant run in the recently concluded ICC event, Rayudu added:

"They should be proud of the team. The way they have played was tremendous. I don't think I've seen any team like that. It's just unfortunate that we couldn't pull it off in the finals."

Ambati Rayudu featured in 55 ODIs and six T20Is for India, mustering 1694 and 42 runs respectively.