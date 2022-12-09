"Don't manage workload if you have so many injuries" - Aakash Chopra on India's injury issues

Aakash Chopra has questioned whether the Indian players' workload management is yielding the desired results as they are frequently getting injured.

While Deepak Chahar suffered a hamstring injury after bowling only three overs in the second ODI against Bangladesh, Kuldeep Sen was ruled out of the encounter after having played just one game. Rohit Sharma also suffered a thumb injury while attempting to take a catch in the same match, although that cannot be attributed to fitness issues.

In a video shared on his YouTube, Chopra delved into the reasons behind India's indifferent performances in recent times. Regarding the spate of injuries, he said:

"Injuries - I don't know if they can be controlled. We are saying that we are not playing too much cricket, we are taking breaks repeatedly. If we are taking so many breaks and managing our workload, why are so many injuries happening? Don't manage workload if you have so many injuries."

Chopra is unsure why so many injuries are happening but added that they need to be prevented. The former Indian batter elaborated:

"That's the simple question - what is happening? Either we are not managing the workload properly or we are breaking down after that. I don't have an answer for why so many injuries are happening, can they be stopped? But you will have to stop them."

With Chahar and Sen's injuries, India do not have a fourth seam-bowling option for the final ODI against Bangladesh. They will be able to field at most three fast bowlers even if the Chattogram pitch is seamer-friendly.

"Injuries have become such a huge concern" - Aakash Chopra

Jasprit Bumrah's injury was a huge blow to India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Chopra highlighted the plethora of players who have suffered injuries in recent times, observing:

"Injuries have become such a huge concern. Jasprit Bumrah was not there, suddenly you felt you need to get in Shami. Before that Harshal got injured. Now Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar are injured and before that Axar Patel was injured. Now Rohit Sharma is also injured, Rahul was injured before that. I mean so many injuries."

The renowned commentator pointed out that Rohit seemed to question at the post-match presentation after the last ODI if the Indian players' fitness was checked before they were picked for the tour. He stated:

"Jaddu (Jadeja) is injured at the moment. His was an absolutely freak injury but Bumrah played and then again got injured. Deepak Chahar played and then again got injured. About Kuldeep Sen also, I felt the captain said in the post-match interview that they have to look into the fact that when they are coming to play for India, are they fully fit?"

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Shoulder, back injuries, suffering from a particular condition... India's pace bowling stocks. Shoulder, back injuries, suffering from a particular condition... India's pace bowling stocks.

Chopra concurred with Rohit's thoughts and concluded by saying that it would be extremely difficult for India to win if the players get injured so often.

Poll : Are the Indian players getting injured way too often? Yes No 0 votes