"Don’t play spin very well" - Former Indian captain makes big statement on India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly felt Rohit Sharma's side would be massive favorites in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The highly anticipated contest will be played in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

India started their campaign with a convincing six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second Group A game. Meanwhile, Pakistan had no answers to a well-oiled New Zealand outfit in the opening game of Group A, suffering a 60-run defeat.

It makes the upcoming contest against India a near must-win for Pakistan to stay alive in the tournament.

Speaking about the India-Pakistan clash, Ganguly has highlighted Pakistan's frailties against spin being the decisive factor in India's favor.

"India is a powerful white-ball team. In the last 25 years, India has lost only once to Pakistan in a world tournament. India is the favorite for this tournament. It won’t be easy for Pakistan. Pakistan don’t play spin very well. India has quality spinners in Axar (Patel), (Ravindra) Jadeja and Kuldeep (Yadav). I presume this Dubai pitch will (assist) turn a bit...India will go with this combination," he said as quoted by the Hindu.

Despite their overall struggles in ICC tournaments against India, Pakistan can take confidence in the last Champions Trophy meeting between the sides. The Men in Green demolished Team India in the final of the 2017 edition by a mammoth 180 runs to clinch their first title.

"I’m sure he will be able to sort this problem out" - Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli

Kohli continued his struggles against leg-spin in the Bangladesh clash [Credit: Getty]

Sourav Ganguly dismissed any concerns about Virat Kohli's recent struggles against leg-spin ahead of the Pakistan clash of the Champions Trophy.

After back-to-back dismissals to Adil Rashid in the England ODI series before the mega event, Kohli fell to Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in India's tournament opener. The champion batter looked uncomfortable against the Bangladesh spinners before eventually being dismissed for a sub-par 38-ball 22.

"I’m sure he will be able to sort this problem out. In 81 international 100s, I’m sure he has scored runs against leg-spin," said Ganguly.

Ganguly also hailed India's talent pool while talking about Shubman Gill's match-winning century against Bangladesh.

"There is enormous talent in this country in terms of white ball. The way Abhishek Sharma batted in the T20 series (against England) was unbelievable. There is no reason why he can’t play one-day cricket. The selectors and the coaches have the liberty to pick whoever they want because they are all good. India has five Shubhman Gills who can get hundreds and win matches," he said.

With India chasing 229 for victory, Gill overcame challenging conditions and the loss of wickets at the other end to bat through the innings and finish on 101* off 129 deliveries. It was his eighth ODI century in just 51 ODIs and a second consecutive three-figure score.

