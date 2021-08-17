"Don’t provoke the fire, don’t need to probe them" - Michael Vaughan on England's dangerous play to provoke India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan reflected on the Lord’s Test that England’s ploy to provoke the Indian side worked against them in the end. He reckons it is not wise to prod the current Indian side, which tends to come back stronger and harder.

There was a heated atmosphere throughout the Test match with tempers flaring and words exchanged between the players. The England pacers unleashed a short-ball barrage on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami on Day 5, which though did not produce any favourable result, certainly seem to fire them up with the ball during the fourth innings.

Speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast, Michael Vaughan admitted it wasn’t a great ploy from England to provoke the visitors.

“England might be able to take them on if they want in terms of chirp, but this Indian team and players will come back harder. They will come back stronger. Don’t provoke the fire, don’t need to probe them. And I think England have prodded them. And I think they have fired them up and it’s going to take a very good England team now to come back from this and I don’t see it," Michael Vaughan said.

Vaughan went on to laud the positive mindset imbibed by Virat Kohli and the support staff, enabling the players to express themselves on the field.

“This Indian team is a good team. They are very very strong. They are led by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri in a positive way. They sent Rishabh Pant out to bat with a smile on his face. They have got characters in the side. They have got this fire in their belly.”

Calling this partnership crucial would be an understatement. It has changed the complexion of the game! Well done @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93!



Go for it #TeamIndia. 🇮🇳#ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2021

“They had more fielders out in the boundary to Jasprit Bumrah than to Rishabh Pant” – Michael Vaughan

Jasprit Bumrah was attacked with a series of short balls with the field set back at the boundary

Michael Vaughan further slammed the bizarre tactics that England employed in the first session of Day 5 against Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

The field set by Joe Root was more difficult to fathom for Michael Vaughan than the short-ball play on display.

“This field that was spread was purely to stop the runs. When you are going to be aggressive to someone like Bumrah or Shami, you go with a short leg, a leg gully, two slips and a short cover point. That’s how you go aggressive to a tailender. But England went aggressive with a field – they had more fielders out in the boundary to Jasprit Bumrah than to Rishabh Pant."

"I just didn’t quite understand that tactic. I never in my wildest dreams saw in terms of tactical side happening this morning,” Michael Vaughan added.

Bumrah and Shami went on to add an unbroken 89 runs for the 9th wicket, which became pivotal for India’s victory in the second Test.

When you work hard results show on the field. A proud moment for me personally to deliver with the bat for 🇮🇳. Loved my partnership with Bumrah🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/5c1zvZaUJb — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 16, 2021

