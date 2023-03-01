"Don't tell me it's a technical glitch later" - Fans erupt as Ravichandran Ashwin becomes World No. 1 Test bowler in latest ICC rankings

Ravichandran Ashwin has dethroned England’s James Anderson to become the new World No. 1 bowler in the latest ICC Test rankings on Wednesday, March 1. The ace spinner now has 864 rating points, five ahead of the England pacer.

For the uninitiated, Ashwin recently scalped 14 wickets in the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The off-spinner took eight wickets in the opening Test against Australia, which India won by an innings and 132 runs. The 36-year-old then picked up six wickets in the second Test as the hosts won by six wickets.

Fans hailed Ashwin for his heroics in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while some took a dig at the ICC for their recent technical glitch.

A fan wrote on Twitter:

"Dont tell me its a technical glitch 10 min later."

In case you didn't know, ICC recently mistakenly showed Team India as the No. 1 Test team before tendering an apology.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Rajasekar Cricketer @RajasekarLkcc23 @ESPNcricinfo Tonight at 7 pm, ICC will tweet James Anderson to become a No.1 Bowler @ESPNcricinfo Tonight at 7 pm, ICC will tweet James Anderson to become a No.1 Bowler😂😂😂

Ashwin, who first became World No. 1 Test bowler in 2015, will now look to extend his lead by picking up more wickets in the remaining two Tests.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja rose to the eighth spot in the latest ICC Test rankings. He scalped 17 wickets in the first two Tests against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action for the last five months due to a back injury, is currently ranked fourth.

Ravichandran Ashwin eyes Anil Kumble’s huge record in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ravichandran Ashwin needs nine more wickets to eclipse Anil Kumble for most wickets against the Aussies (111) by an Indian bowler. The ace spinner recently eclipsed Harbhajan Singh for the second-most wickets against Australia (95).

So far, he has scalped 103 wickets in 20 Tests against Australia, including six fifers and one 10-wicket match.

Ashwin picked up 21 wickets during Australia’s last Test tour of India in 2016-17, which the hosts won by 2-1. In the Tests, he has so far bagged 463 wickets in 90 games, only behind Kumble (619) among Indian bowlers.

