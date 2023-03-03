"Don't think that affected the result of the game" - Aakash Chopra on India changing the ball on Day 3 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels the change of ball had nothing to do with India's inability to defend a target of 76 against Australia on Day 3 of the third Test in Indore.

The hosts got off to a dream start on Friday, March 3, when Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Usman Khawaja for a second-ball duck. In the first 10 overs, Australia could only score 13 runs.

However, the fielding side asked for a change of ball after 10 overs as the seam was damaged and the umpires obliged. Following the change, both Australian batters Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne suddenly found their groove and scored the remaining runs in just under nine more overs.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the end of the third Test, here's what Aakash Chopra said about the change of ball:

"You can say that it (ball-change) affected Ashwin's confidence. But I don't think that affected the result of the game. A target of 76 was only defendable through a miracle and miracles don't happen everyday. So that definitely didn't have an impact on the game."

Aakash Chopra on why Axar Patel is being underbowled

Aakash Chopra was asked why left-arm spinner Axar Patel has not bowled enough overs in the series so far compared to Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Axar sent down just 13 overs in the third Test compared to 30.2 for Ashwin and 39 for Jadeja.

On this, the former cricketer explained how often bowlers get underused on rank-turners where games don't last for five days. Here's what Chopra said:

"When the Tests are getting over in just two and a half days, understandably there will be some bowlers who will be underbowled. When you have quality spinners like Jadeja and Ashwin who bowl 25-30 overs in an innings, Axar was bound to get less overs."

India were unable to set a big enough target and that could well tempt them into playing an extra batter for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma and Co. need to win that match to secure their berth in the World Test Championship final without depending on other results.

